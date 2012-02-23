* Middle East tensions push oil prices up, spark growth
worries
* Bunds range-bound as investors eye upcoming LTRO
* Concerns over implementation of Greek debt deal weigh on
risk appetite
By Alessandra Prentice and Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Feb 23 German government bonds
rallied towards the top of their recent range on Thursday as
market concerns about downbeat euro zone growth prospects and
doubts over the implementation of Greece's debt deal boosted
appetite for lower risk assets.
A rise in oil prices to new nine-month highs due to
worsening unrest in Syria and failed talks over Iran's disputed
nuclear programme stoked fears about the impact on growth,
especially after Wednesday's weak euro zone PMI data.
Thursday's better-than-expected German Ifo business
sentiment figures gave a brief boost to riskier assets but bleak
economic forecasts for 2012 from the European Commission sent
investors scurrying back to safe-havens.
"The negative news from the European Commission insulated
the Bund market from the bearish implications of the stronger
IFO number," said Richard McGuire, a strategist at Rabobank.
"But there is a bigger picture at play: the ongoing concerns
regarding the Greek bailout and the outloook for the euro zone
crisis."
March Bund futures rose 49 ticks on the day to
settle at 139.02 while German 10-year yields were down 1.5 bps
at 1.86 percent.
The contract was unlikely to break out of the 137 to 140
range - held since the start of the year - until the European
Central Bank's last injection of three-year funds which have
supported the rally in stocks and peripheral euro zone bonds so
far this year is out of the way next week.
"People...(are) playing the ranges at the moment, but
because they are so unsure about what's going to happen with the
LTRO, the flows remain light. Come the end of the month and the
first few days of March I expect to see some bigger ranges," one
trader said.
Bund futures hit 139.10 earlier in the session, breaking
above Wednesday's high of 139.02, a move which UBS strategist
Richard Adcock said could trigger further small extensions.
"It looks like it might push higher, but I don't think it is
a particularly bullish development. It suggests the market could
rally within its choppy sideways range," Adcock said.
UNEASE OVER GREECE
Greece's second bailout, which was agreed on Tuesday and
includes a deal to impose hefty losses on its private creditors
as well as setting Athens tough austerity targets, has averted
an immediate unruly default.
But markets are well aware the country is hamstrung by a
brutal recession and has a track record of failing to deliver on
budget targets.
"It seems there has been a massive reassessment and the
market has moved on to appraising the untenable nature of the
Greek debt situation," Rabobank's McGuire said.
Greece approved legislation enforcing collective action
clauses on its bondholders as expected on Wednesday, in a bid to
prevent investors staying out of the debt swap.
A key sovereign bond due for repayment on
March 20 has fallen 16 cents in price in the past week to 28
cents in the euro. Traders said those who bought it with a view
to holding out for possible full repayment were booking losses
on that bet.
Italian yields rose in a further sign that a rally in
lower-rated debt spurred by massive injections of European
Central Bank cash has lost momentum despite a second offer of
cheap three-year loans to banks due on Feb. 29.
Some traders said valuations of peripheral debt looked
stretched and investors needed to see the euro zone enhancing
its protection mechanisms against the crisis, or better domestic
growth or budget data, for the rally to continue.
Italian 10-year yields were up 3 bps at 5.54
percent. ING rate strategist Alessandro Giansanti recommended
investors book their profits on the recent rally in Spanish and
Italian debt before the ECB tender.
