* Bunds unlikely to sell off as Greece, growth risks persist
* Nerves ahead of ECB may present peripheral opportunities
* Italy bill sale benefits from reinvested bond repayments
By William James and Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Feb 24 Concerns over Greece and
economic growth are likely to keep safe-haven German government
bonds in demand early next week, even as investors look forward
to another shot in the arm from European Central Bank long-term
loans.
March Bund futures posted a flat session on Friday,
but emerging growth concerns and pessimism that Greece and other
euro zone strugglers were far from insulated meant the contract
remained liable to test the upper end of its recent range.
The bullish outlook for Bunds was likely to prove resilient,
even as banks prepare to bid for a second batch of European
Central Bank funds that could prove supportive for high-yielding
euro zone bonds.
"The Bunds should be supported even if there was a big LTRO
number...We have uncertainty around the implementation of the
Greek bailout and that will continue to support Bunds," said
Orlando Green, a strategist at Credit Agricole.
March Bund futures settled little changed on the
day at 139.03, and have been caught in a 137-140 range so far
this year as Greece's protracted debt problems vied with
positive sentiment in riskier assets. German 10-year yields
were also flat at 1.88 percent.
"The LTRO seems to be in the price and then there's
implementation risks on Greece to come with German parliamentary
votes et cetera. Bunds don't want to go down from here," one
trader said.
The latest Reuters poll shows banks are expected to borrow
492 billion euros of three-year loans. Ahead of that tender risk
appetite could remain fragile, but some were expecting the
tender to provide a fresh boost to risky assets.
Greece launched a bond swap to impose losses on private
creditors on Friday, the first step towards securing funds from
the 130 billion euro bailout package agreed earlier this week.
However though the bailout remains subject to parliamentary
votes in several euro zone states..
Underscoring the long-term problems facing the currency bloc
in its attempt to grow out from under its huge debt, the
International Monetary Fund flagged higher oil prices as a
rising threat to the global economy.
ITALY SUPPLY
Italy sold three billion euros of zero coupon bonds and 1.5
billion euros of inflation-linked paper.
Reinvestment ahead of coupon and redemption payments
totalling 41 billion euros next week supported the sale and is
expected to help Italy sell up to 6.25 billion euros of
fixed-rate bonds on Tuesday.
Italian 10-year bond yields were 9 basis points
lower at 5.46 percent but the rally in peripheral spreads
spurred by December's injection of almost half a trillion euros
of three-year bank funding by the ECB has struggled to maintain
momentum in February.
" I would favour using any widening episodes in
peripherals to add to spread tightening positions ahead of the
event, but it's a very close call," said Alessandro Mercuri,
strategist at Lloyds Bank in London.
However, even with a take-up similar to the first operation
expected at a second three-year refi on Wednesday it is unclear
how much more traction the periphery can get.
"Yields on shorter-dated (Italian) paper are not half as
attractive as they were at the start of the year," said Nicholas
Spiro, managing director at Spiro Sovereign Strategy.
"There's still insufficient demand, particularly from
foreign buyers, for longer-dated bonds given the increased
risks. The Treasury is likely to find March and April a lot more
challenging than January and February."