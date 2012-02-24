* Bunds unlikely to sell off as Greece, growth risks persist

* Nerves ahead of ECB may present peripheral opportunities

* Italy bill sale benefits from reinvested bond repayments

By William James and Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, Feb 24 Concerns over Greece and economic growth are likely to keep safe-haven German government bonds in demand early next week, even as investors look forward to another shot in the arm from European Central Bank long-term loans.

March Bund futures posted a flat session on Friday, but emerging growth concerns and pessimism that Greece and other euro zone strugglers were far from insulated meant the contract remained liable to test the upper end of its recent range.

The bullish outlook for Bunds was likely to prove resilient, even as banks prepare to bid for a second batch of European Central Bank funds that could prove supportive for high-yielding euro zone bonds.

"The Bunds should be supported even if there was a big LTRO number...We have uncertainty around the implementation of the Greek bailout and that will continue to support Bunds," said Orlando Green, a strategist at Credit Agricole.

March Bund futures settled little changed on the day at 139.03, and have been caught in a 137-140 range so far this year as Greece's protracted debt problems vied with positive sentiment in riskier assets. German 10-year yields were also flat at 1.88 percent.

"The LTRO seems to be in the price and then there's implementation risks on Greece to come with German parliamentary votes et cetera. Bunds don't want to go down from here," one trader said.

The latest Reuters poll shows banks are expected to borrow 492 billion euros of three-year loans. Ahead of that tender risk appetite could remain fragile, but some were expecting the tender to provide a fresh boost to risky assets.

Greece launched a bond swap to impose losses on private creditors on Friday, the first step towards securing funds from the 130 billion euro bailout package agreed earlier this week. However though the bailout remains subject to parliamentary votes in several euro zone states..

Underscoring the long-term problems facing the currency bloc in its attempt to grow out from under its huge debt, the International Monetary Fund flagged higher oil prices as a rising threat to the global economy.

ITALY SUPPLY

Italy sold three billion euros of zero coupon bonds and 1.5 billion euros of inflation-linked paper.

Reinvestment ahead of coupon and redemption payments totalling 41 billion euros next week supported the sale and is expected to help Italy sell up to 6.25 billion euros of fixed-rate bonds on Tuesday.

Italian 10-year bond yields were 9 basis points lower at 5.46 percent but the rally in peripheral spreads spurred by December's injection of almost half a trillion euros of three-year bank funding by the ECB has struggled to maintain momentum in February.

" I would favour using any widening episodes in peripherals to add to spread tightening positions ahead of the event, but it's a very close call," said Alessandro Mercuri, strategist at Lloyds Bank in London.

However, even with a take-up similar to the first operation expected at a second three-year refi on Wednesday it is unclear how much more traction the periphery can get.

"Yields on shorter-dated (Italian) paper are not half as attractive as they were at the start of the year," said Nicholas Spiro, managing director at Spiro Sovereign Strategy.

"There's still insufficient demand, particularly from foreign buyers, for longer-dated bonds given the increased risks. The Treasury is likely to find March and April a lot more challenging than January and February."