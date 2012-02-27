LONDON Feb 27 German Bund futures edged higher on Monday due to rising concern about the impact of rising oil prices on growth, but the glimmer of more cash from the IMF to help fight the euro zone crisis limited gains.

The Bund future was 5 ticks higher at 139.08 as investors inched towards the safety and liquidity of German debt with high oil prices hurting demand for riskier assets such as equities on worries about constricted global growth.

Oil prices held near a 10-month high on Monday as tensions over Iran's nuclear programme worsened, stoking supply concerns.

"It looks like the oil price effect from Iran is starting to kick in ... from the G20 all we really know is that the firewall debate goes on," a trader said.

Signs that easing German opposition to an enlarged rescue mechanism may persuade the International Monetary Fund to put in more cash helped offset growth concerns and limited the move towards safe-havens.

Group of 20 leaders urged Europe to strengthen their defenses against the euro zone crisis - a move which could then convince leading economies to free up $2 trillion of crisis fighting international resources.

The prospect of more aid funds was set to vie with worries over growth for investors' attention ahead of the European Central Bank's offer of three-year loans on Wednesday, where any above-forecast demand was likely to provide risk assets with a fresh boost. (Reporting by William James)