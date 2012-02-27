* Italian short-dated bonds rally ahead of ECB tender

* Risks looking skewed towards disappointment after LTRO

* German Bunds break higher, eye Feb. 16 high at 139.59

By William James

LONDON, Feb 27 Short-dated Italian and Spanish bonds rallied on Monday as investors positioned for a fresh boost to peripheral debt from the ECB's injection of three-year loans later this week.

The yield on Italy's two-year bonds dropped by 19 basis points to an 11-month low of 2.75 percent, with a strong auction of Italian treasury bills adding momentum.

"I suspect this is market positioning in anticipation of a relatively significant LTRO (long-term refinancing operation)take up, the proceeds of which will then be parked in the front end of the Italian curve," said Rabobank strategist Richard McGuire.

Yields were lower in almost all maturities of Italian and Spanish debt, though the effects were greatest at the short end of the curve where investments would be covered entirely by the ECB funding.

Last week, a Reuters poll showed markets expect banks to borrow 492 billion euros in long-term loans at the second three-year tender, designed to shore up banks' funding and provide cheap cash to buy higher-yielding peripheral bonds.

The first operation in December spurred risk appetite and caused yields to tumble on debt issued by lower-rated states such as Spain and Italy.

Italy's two year borrowing cost has dropped by more than three percentage points since December 23, steepening the country's yield curve by more than 100 bps.

But those expecting a similar rally may be disappointed this time around, market participants said.

"There's scope for a sub-consensus outcome to the LTRO which ... should see some unwinding of the bull-steepening we've seen at the front-end of peripheral curves," Mcguire said.

In addition, even if the take up doesn't disappoint, the impact could be relatively muted because much of the move has already been priced into the market, analysts said.

Strategists at Commerzbank forecast banks would borrow 500 billion euros and said the operation would need to be in excess of 800 billion euros to bring notable relief to higher-yielding debt markets.

GREEK SUPPORT

Bund futures - the bellwether of investor sentiment towards the euro zone - rose 33 ticks on the day to 139.29.

However, traders said low volumes behind the move indicated a reluctance to take up large positions before the ECB operation, with trading in the narrow range driven largely by technical factors.

"People are waiting for the ECB's LTRO (Long-Term Refinancing Operation) to see where that cash gets sprayed around. Last time it boosted assets all over the place, so we have to be cautious from here," one trader said.

Technical charts from UBS suggested a break above Thursday's 139.18 high had opened the door for a rise back to the 139.59 peak seen on Feb 16.

Greece's long-running debt problems were likely to prevent demand for low-risk government bonds drying up, with the country undertaking a tricky debt restructuring and its 130 billion euro rescue subject to parliamentary approval by euro zone states.

"We have some positive factors for risk appetite, with the ECB tender coming up, but we also have some factors that will prevent risk appetite from developing sharply," said Patrick Jacq, strategist at BNP Paribas in Paris.

"There are still some uncertainties regarding ratification (of the bailout) in Europe ... and also the participation rate in the Greek (restructuring). All in all, factors are very balanced." (Editing by Stephen Nisbet, Ron Askew)