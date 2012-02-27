LONDON Feb 27 German Bund futures
extended gains to 5-1/2 week highs on Monday with traders citing
German Chancellor Angela Merkel saying there was no 100 percent
guarantee that the second Greek bailout would succeed.
"It's because of the German headlines. Basically Merkel says
no 100 percent guarantee of success with Greece, path facing
Greece is long, not without risks," a trader said.
Merkel was speaking in the German parliament before a vote
on Greece's 130 billion euro rescue package.
Bund futures rose as much as 92 ticks on the day to
139.95, breaking the end of January high of 139.89.
(Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Ana Nicolaci da
Costa)