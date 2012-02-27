* Two-year Italian yields hit 11-month low on prospects of
LTRO boost
* German Bunds near record highs on Merkel bailout comments,
settle lower
* Italian auctions to benefit from multi-billion euro
redemptions
(Updates to close)
By Alessandra Prentice
LONDON, Feb 27 Two-year Italian government
bonds rallied on Monday and could rise further as investors
prepare for more 3-year ECB funding this week, even though the
dash for a safe haven in the euro debt crisis have driven German
Bund futures within sight of record highs.
The Bund hit its highest in more than a month after German
Chancellor Angela Merkel, seeking parliament's backing for a new
bailout package for Greece, acknowledged there was no guarantee
it would work. She later won support for the deal by a narrow
majority.
Meanwhile, appetite for short-dated debt from higher-risk
borrowers was underpinned by investor positioning ahead of the
European Central Bank's liquidity injection (LTRO) on Wednesday.
Two-year Italian government bond yields fell as far as 2.75
percent - an 11 month low.
"It's the paradox of what is still people generally quite
scared about the debt crisis but the ECB readying another bundle
of cash to throw into the market," John Davies, fixed income
strategist said of the simultaneous rise of safe-haven and
riskier peripheral debt prices.
"The assumption is they will get direct benefit from a
decent take-up at Wednesday's LTRO," he said referring to the
short-dated paper from higher-risk sovereign debtors.
Two-year Italian bond yields fell 18 basis
points to 2.73 percent and the equivalent Spanish yield
shed 10 bps to 2.61 percent.
"There's serious potential for the shorter-dated (bond
yields) to fall further," said Gary Jenkins, analyst at
Swordfish Research.
"People are not going to want to be short ahead of the LTRO
on Wednesday, because the shorter-dated bonds look attractive
since you get paid back before the maturity of the LTRO."
In a sign that the prospect of more ECB funding was
underpinning demand for short-dated bonds, Italy's cost of
borrowing for six months sank towards 1 percent at an auction on
Monday, the lowest in 17 months.
Further ECB cash inflows could provide a favorable backdrop
for the auction of Italian bonds on Tuesday, even though these
bonds have longer maturities than the ECB loans.
Meanwhile the hefty amounts of redemptions this week should
also smooth the sale of five- and ten-year Italian debt on
Tuesday, analysts said. Investors are expected to reinvest
roughly 43 billion euros they will receive in interest payments
and maturing bonds, mostly from Italy.
"They should be reasonably well-supported ... Italian
auctions have been relatively successful over the past two
months and there's no reason why that trend should break the day
before the LTRO," Jenkins added.
A Reuters poll showed money market traders foresee banks
borrowing half a trillion euros from the ECB this week, but
expect the opportunity to be the last of its
kind.
GREEK JITTERS
Greece's long-running debt problems should continue to fuel
demand for safe-haven assets as long as investors worry about
its ability to get its fiscal house in order.
The Bund future settled 71 ticks higher at 139.74
but came off those levels in after-hour trading after the German
approval of the Greek bailout. The contract hit a record high of
140.23 in January.
"We have some positive factors for risk appetite, with the
ECB tender coming up, but we also have some factors that will
prevent risk appetite from developing sharply," said Patrick
Jacq, strategist at BNP Paribas in Paris.
"There are still some uncertainties regarding ratification
(of the bailout) in Europe ... and also the participation rate
in the Greek (restructuring)," he added.
(Additional Reporting by William James; Editing by Ana Nicolaci
da Costa/Ruth Pitchford)