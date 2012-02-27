* Two-year Italian yields hit 11-month low on prospects of LTRO boost

* German Bunds near record highs on Merkel bailout comments, settle lower

* Italian auctions to benefit from multi-billion euro redemptions (Updates to close)

By Alessandra Prentice

LONDON, Feb 27 Two-year Italian government bonds rallied on Monday and could rise further as investors prepare for more 3-year ECB funding this week, even though the dash for a safe haven in the euro debt crisis have driven German Bund futures within sight of record highs.

The Bund hit its highest in more than a month after German Chancellor Angela Merkel, seeking parliament's backing for a new bailout package for Greece, acknowledged there was no guarantee it would work. She later won support for the deal by a narrow majority.

Meanwhile, appetite for short-dated debt from higher-risk borrowers was underpinned by investor positioning ahead of the European Central Bank's liquidity injection (LTRO) on Wednesday. Two-year Italian government bond yields fell as far as 2.75 percent - an 11 month low.

"It's the paradox of what is still people generally quite scared about the debt crisis but the ECB readying another bundle of cash to throw into the market," John Davies, fixed income strategist said of the simultaneous rise of safe-haven and riskier peripheral debt prices.

"The assumption is they will get direct benefit from a decent take-up at Wednesday's LTRO," he said referring to the short-dated paper from higher-risk sovereign debtors.

Two-year Italian bond yields fell 18 basis points to 2.73 percent and the equivalent Spanish yield shed 10 bps to 2.61 percent.

"There's serious potential for the shorter-dated (bond yields) to fall further," said Gary Jenkins, analyst at Swordfish Research.

"People are not going to want to be short ahead of the LTRO on Wednesday, because the shorter-dated bonds look attractive since you get paid back before the maturity of the LTRO."

In a sign that the prospect of more ECB funding was underpinning demand for short-dated bonds, Italy's cost of borrowing for six months sank towards 1 percent at an auction on Monday, the lowest in 17 months.

Further ECB cash inflows could provide a favorable backdrop for the auction of Italian bonds on Tuesday, even though these bonds have longer maturities than the ECB loans.

Meanwhile the hefty amounts of redemptions this week should also smooth the sale of five- and ten-year Italian debt on Tuesday, analysts said. Investors are expected to reinvest roughly 43 billion euros they will receive in interest payments and maturing bonds, mostly from Italy.

"They should be reasonably well-supported ... Italian auctions have been relatively successful over the past two months and there's no reason why that trend should break the day before the LTRO," Jenkins added.

A Reuters poll showed money market traders foresee banks borrowing half a trillion euros from the ECB this week, but expect the opportunity to be the last of its kind.

GREEK JITTERS

Greece's long-running debt problems should continue to fuel demand for safe-haven assets as long as investors worry about its ability to get its fiscal house in order.

The Bund future settled 71 ticks higher at 139.74 but came off those levels in after-hour trading after the German approval of the Greek bailout. The contract hit a record high of 140.23 in January.

"We have some positive factors for risk appetite, with the ECB tender coming up, but we also have some factors that will prevent risk appetite from developing sharply," said Patrick Jacq, strategist at BNP Paribas in Paris.

"There are still some uncertainties regarding ratification (of the bailout) in Europe ... and also the participation rate in the Greek (restructuring)," he added. (Additional Reporting by William James; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa/Ruth Pitchford)