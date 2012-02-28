LONDON Feb 28 German government bonds held near their highest levels in five weeks on Tuesday with abundant liquidity and growing German opposition to a larger bailout fund for the euro zone supporting the paper.

Markets were focusing on Wednesday's three-year European Central Bank financing operation. A poll showed 30 euro money market traders expect banks to take 500 billion euros of the funds, with forecasts ranging from 200 billion to 750 billion euros.

"We saw a very good technical breakout yesterday for Bunds but the ECB operation is in the price now, the 500 billion euros, so there is room for disappointment," a trader said.

The ECB's first long-term cash injection in late December helped stabilise markets by removing concerns about a liquidity crunch in Europe and banks, particularly in Spain and Italy, used some of the funds to buy their governments' debt.

Although much of that money is believed to have been funnelled into shorter-dated paper, the liquidity is nonetheless set to support a sale of 5- and new 10-year Italian bonds with the longer-dated borrowing costs expected to fall below 6 percent.

Italian redemption and coupon payments this week, which total around 40 billion euros, will also boost the sale.

March Bund futures were 7 ticks lower at 139.67 with 10-year yields little changed at 1.83 percent, having headed back towards the 1.74 percent level that marks the lower end of this year's trading range.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel scraped through a parliamentary vote endorsing a second bailout for Greece on Monday but faced a growing revolt against pouring in more money to support the euro zone.

"If Bunds do break out of their range, it's probably going to be to lower yields," the trader said.

"The ECB cash is going into all asset classes and there is still a lot of uncertainty in the euro zone."

Standard & Poor's on Monday cut Greece's long-term ratings to 'selective default', the second ratings agency to proceed with a widely expected downgrade as the country undertakes a bond swap plan to lighten its debt burden.

(Reporting by Kirsten Donovan)