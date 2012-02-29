LONDON Feb 29 Italian two-year government bond yields hit their lowest level in 15 months on Wednesday as most lower-rated euro zone debt extended their rally after banks took up over half a trillion euros of long-term funds from the European Central Bank.

Portuguese bond yields, however, rose with investors saying the country was unlikely to see much flows from the central bank cash as it was still largely perceived the next to follow Greece in seeking a second bailout.

"Portugal is a country that will not really benefit from the LTRO and volumes are low there and it doesn't take much to move the prices," one trader said.

Italian two-year debt yields fell 24 basis points on the day to 2.27 percent, their lowest since late 2010 while 10-year bond yields also extended their falls to their lowest since September at 5.27 percent. (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Marius Zaharia)