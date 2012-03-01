LONDON, March 1 German government bond
futures retreated from a record high on Thursday hit by a fall
in U.S. Treasuries after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
gave no signal the central bank would undertake further bond
purchases.
An additional half a trillion euros of three-year European
Central Bank funds added to the financial system on Wednesday
briefly pushed Bund futures to an all-time high
of 140.28 with the liquidity set to keep the market well
supported.
March Bund futures were 13 ticks lower at 139.76
with 10-year yields up just over a basis point at
1.83 percent.
"Bunds are trading well against a backdrop of fairly
risk-positive news so what happens when there's actually some
bad news?" a trader said.
"It just feels like there's a wall of cash out there and
some people are getting forced into the market with some of the
technical moves we've seen lately."
Despite the modest reversal, UBS technical analyst Richard
Adcock said the outlook for Bunds remained positive while they
traded above 139.29, although for a longer-term advance a close
above the trendline joining the September 2011 and January highs
at 140.74 would be necessary.
The ECB's cash is also expected to help Italian and Spanish
yields grind lower in the short-term and support Spain's sale of
up to 4.5 billion euros of shorter-dated government bonds on
Thursday.
France will also sell up to 8 billion euros of longer-dated
bonds.
Bernanke told Congress that unless growth accelerated, the
unacceptably high U.S. unemployment rate would not keep
dropping but he stopped short of signaling further bond
purchases by the Fed.
(Reporting by Kirsten Donovan)