* Bunds stay near record highs
* Italian yields grind lower, reversal seen
* Spain to sell up to 4.5 bln euros of bonds
By Kirsten Donovan and Alessandra Prentice
LONDON, March 1 German government bonds
hovered near record highs on Thursday, while yields on Italian
bonds nudged lower as the European Central Bank's massive
liquidity injection the previous day supported most euro zone
bond markets.
Spanish bonds underperformed their Italian equivalents
however before a sale of up to 4.5 billion euros of
shorter-dated paper and there was little respite for Portuguese
paper with concerns that any Greek-style restructuring could
subordinate current bondholders.
An additional half trillion euros of three-year European
Central Bank funds was added to the financial system on
Wednesday, briefly pushing Bund futures to an
all-time high of 140.28 and shorter-dated Italian yields to
multi-month lows.
"The market appears very happy with the outcome of the ECB
financing operation," said Michael Leister, rate strategist at
DZ Bank.
"Italy stands out...but at the same time the Bund went to an
all-time high. This indicates that although the liquidity is
helping peripherals by easing funding concerns, the more
fundamental problems remain unsolved, so demand for safety is
still strong. We expect this to continue."
March Bund futures were 1 tick lower at 139.88 with
10-year yields flat at 1.82 percent.
"Bunds are trading well against a backdrop of fairly
risk-positive news so what happens when there's actually some
bad news?" a trader said. "It just feels like there's a wall of
cash out there and some people are getting forced into the
market with some of the technical moves we've seen lately."
UBS technical analyst Richard Adcock said the outlook for
Bunds remained positive while they traded above 139.29, although
for a longer-term advance a close above the trendline joining
the September 2011 and January highs at 140.74 would be needed.
The ECB cash will support Spain's bond sale.
If Spain sells the full amount it will have completed 40
percent of its funding needs for 2012 after racing ahead with
issuance in the first two months of the year as domestic banks
reinvested the ECB cash in their sovereign bonds.
But there is a risk that funding requirement may have to be
revised up with Spain pushing for more leeway in meeting its
2012 budget deficit target.
TOO MUCH, TOO SOON?
RBS said the recent collapse in yields at the short end of
the Italian curve may have gone too far, with two-year yields
another 10 basis points lower at 2.12 percent.
"Despite the very near-term positive for short-end
periphery, we think that two-year BTPs at current levels look
astonishingly rich given that they are now trading a mere 13
basis points above their 2010 second-half average," the bank's
strategists said.
At that time moves in BTPs were closely correlated with
those of Bunds as all government bonds were seen as relatively
safe.
"Two-year BTPs are as rich as they were in times when
markets' perception of Italy was far more positive."
With the Italian yield curve steepening almost 40 bps this
week, RBS suggests positioning for a re-flattening of the curve.
France will also sell up to 8 billion euros of longer-dated
bonds.
Meanwhile, The International Swaps and Derivatives
Association, the arbiter of rules governing the sale and use of
credit default swaps meets on Thursday to determine whether
Greece's debt swap should be considered a credit event as a
deadline for bondholders to agree to the process looms.
"The big focus will now be on the (debt swap)...Now that the
ECB has played its part the focus will switch back to
politicians and their efforts to solve the crisis," DZ Bank's
Leister said.
(Editing by Nigel Stephenson)