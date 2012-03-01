BRIEF-Digital Power files for offering of up to 500,000 shares of common stock
* Files for offering of up to 500,000 shares of common stock - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2lzHqks) Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 1 The spread of 10-year French government bond yields over Bunds narrowed on Thursday with markets buoyed by a jump in excess liquidity in the banking system.
Banks took another half a trillion euros of three-year funds from the European Central Bank the previous day, boosting sentiment and driving down yields in many euro zone bond markets including France and Italy.
The spread narrowed 10 basis points on the day to 107 basis points , also helped by a successful 8 billion euro auction
German Bund futures extended losses after the sale to stand 20 ticks lower on the day at 139.69 . (Reporting by Kirsten Donovan)
* US Lithium Corp - Entered an agreement to acquire 100 percent of Gochagar lake nickel-copper-cobalt project claims from Diamond Hunter Ltd
Feb 24 Appliances and electronics retailer hhgregg Inc is preparing to file for bankruptcy as soon as next month, Bloomberg reported on Friday.