CANADA STOCKS-TSX climbs as oil price rise boosts energy stocks
TORONTO, Feb 23 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, helped by strong gains for energy company stocks as oil prices rose, while banks and gold miners also lent support.
LONDON, March 2 German Bund futures rose on Friday with higher-yielding euro zone government debt looking vulnerable to profit-taking after the European Central Bank's latest cash injection drove Italian two-year yields to their lowest levels in 15 months.
The ECB's flood of 530 billion euros of three-year funds this week had a big effect on the euro zone debt market with the 10-year benchmark Italian government bond yield dipping under 5 percent for the first time since August while the two-year yield fell below 2 percent for the first time since November 2010.
"Periphery has had a very good run I just wonder if it's done a little bit too much too quickly. Italy has tightened this much at the front end, we might see a bit of profit taking and core markets stabilising as well," a trader said.
The March Bund future was last 32 ticks higher at 139.62 compared with 139.30 at Thursday's settlement close. (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
LONDON, Feb 23 Most European investment bankers received smaller bonuses in 2016 as their employers cut costs and sought to meet shareholder demands for a greater share of profits.