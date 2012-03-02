LONDON, March 2 German Bund futures rose on Friday with higher-yielding euro zone government debt looking vulnerable to profit-taking after the European Central Bank's latest cash injection drove Italian two-year yields to their lowest levels in 15 months.

The ECB's flood of 530 billion euros of three-year funds this week had a big effect on the euro zone debt market with the 10-year benchmark Italian government bond yield dipping under 5 percent for the first time since August while the two-year yield fell below 2 percent for the first time since November 2010.

"Periphery has had a very good run I just wonder if it's done a little bit too much too quickly. Italy has tightened this much at the front end, we might see a bit of profit taking and core markets stabilising as well," a trader said.

The March Bund future was last 32 ticks higher at 139.62 compared with 139.30 at Thursday's settlement close. (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)