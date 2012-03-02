* Italian 10-year yields within whisker of parity with Spain

* Spain lags Italy after it defies EU on deficit target

* Bunds also supported by uncertainty over Greek debt swap plan (Updates prices, adds more quotes, detail)

LONDON, March 2 German government bond prices rose on Friday as the rally in higher-yielding euro zone debt paused on profit-taking but Italy was still expected to outperform the market in coming days after its banks took up a hefty dose of European Central Bank cash.

Italian yields were within a whisker of parity with those of Spain for the first time since August after Spain said its 2012 budget deficit objective would be softer than that agreed with the EU, adding to ongoing concern that it might have to sell more debt than initially planned to raise funds.

The March Bund future extended gains on the Spanish news, and was last 54 ticks higher on the day at 139.84.

"The Spanish news really read absolutely appallingly, it's reality check time," a trader said.

"There's a hell of a lot of good news priced into the periphery and everyone is patting themselves on the back saying what a good job they've done. (But) if we get weaker growth, which we're going to get...we could be in trouble."

Spanish 10-year yields were up four bps at 4.93 percent while those of Italy were up two bps at 4.98 percent. But the modest moves were expected to reverse in coming days as cash-rich domestic banks continue to snap up the debt.

"I'm not sure the sell-off (in Italy and Spain) will extend further... We could see further spread compression in the coming days and weeks. The three-year LTRO...will offer these markets some support," said BNP Paribas strategist Patrick Jacq said.

"In the very near term 10-year BTPs could fall below 5 percent to between 4.90-4.95 pct."

Italian bonds have led the recovery in peripheral debt markets triggered by a wall of cheap long-term funds from the ECB which has driven its two year yields below two percent for the first time in 15 months, a more than six percentage point tumble from euro-era peaks hit in November.

The two-year yields were last three bps up on the day at 1.83 percent, having fallen as low as 1.73 percent in the previous session. The Spanish equivalent was up by a similar amount at 2.32 percent.

GREEK JITTERS

The liquidity bonanza was expected to keep supporting shorter-dates bonds, keeping Spanish and Italian curves steep but longer-dated bonds were also expected to start benefiting, offering some trading opportunities.

"We expect the positive spread effects to move further out the curve over the medium term and favour pull backs in outright hedged 2-10-year BTP flatteners to build up exposure," RBC strategists said in a note.

They added they saw little value in German Bunds and little scope for them to breach record highs above 140.28.

Still, losses would be limited as the market remained jittery over the outcome of Greece's efforts to get private bondholders to take losses on their debt and help it shave 100 billion euros off its debt mountain.

The International Swaps and Derivatives Association said on Thursday that Greece had not breached the terms of debt insurance contracts by preparing to force losses on private bondholders while exempting official creditors. But market participants still expect Athens' efforts to reduce its debt burden to prompt an eventual payout on credit default swaps. (Additional reporting by William James)