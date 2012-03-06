BRIEF-Crew Energy says intends to offer for sale senior unsecured notes due 2024
* Crew Energy Inc. announces proposed offering of senior unsecured notes and the conditional redemption of all outstanding 8.375% senior unsecured notes due 2020
LONDON, March 6 German Bund futures hit fresh record highs on Tuesday, while Italian and Spanish government bond yields rose on growing concerns over a Greek debt swap deal and Spain's budget performance.
"There's a lot of good news priced into markets and a lot of things that we were hearing about last week, the Greek PSI (private sector involvement), Spain's deficit targets and so on are getting a lot more airtime this week," one trader said.
Bund futures rose as high as 140.48, up 65 ticks on the day. Italian 10-year bond yields were 13 basis points higher on the day at 5.08 percent, while equivalent Spanish yields were up 17 bps at 5.15 percent. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia)
ABUJA, Feb 21 Nigeria's Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has launched a 60-day action plan to improve the business climate in Africa's biggest economy struggling with recession, his office said on Tuesday.
Feb 21 U.S. railroad operator CSX Corp's chief executive, Michael Ward, will retire after more than 14 years in the role, as activist investor Mantle Ridge LP tries to shake up the company's board.