* Bunds hit record highs as Greek swap looms
* Germany sells 3.3 bln euros of 5-yr bonds, demand good
* Periphery volatile in thin trade
By Marius Zaharia and Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, March 7 German Bund futures
climbed new record highs on Wednesday and could rise further at
least in the short-term with markets nervous Greece may not win
sufficient support this week for a debt restructuring, risking a
chaotic default.
The uncertainty spreads beyond Thursday's deadline for
private investors to voluntarily swap their Greek bonds for new
ones and take a hefty loss on their books.
Doubts remain about Greece's debt sustainability even if the
level of participation ensures the swap is successful, while
fears grow that other countries - Portugal is seen as the next
weakest link - would eventually have to restructure its debt.
March Bund futures, which expire on Thursday, were
last 3 ticks higher at 140.30 having hit a record high of 140.52
earlier in the session. The June contract was quoted at
138.58, also 3 ticks higher on the day.
"Psychologically the Rubicon has been crossed with regards
to Greece. It is not a functional member of the euro zone ... it
will be a festering problem for years and years to come," said
Nicholas Spiro of Spiro Sovereign Strategy.
"At the end of the day, the ECB (European Central Bank) and
Germany are the safest entities in the euro zone for the time
being (for investors to park their cash."
Spiro said "it was almost certain" that the Greek debt swap
deal will go through, but Bunds could still rise further as the
fundamental problems in the euro zone have not been put to bed.
Reflecting the risk of contagion, Portuguese 10-year bond
yields have risen more than 2 percentage points in the past
three weeks, to trade at 14.15 percent.
Worries about sluggish growth and fiscal slippage in the
bloc's most indebted states persist, as shown by a recent
underperformance of Spanish bonds relative to Italian debt after
the country said it missed its 2011 budget goal.
"Our sense is that this week's rise in risk aversion may
well persist even if the outcome in Greece is not as bad as some
fear," Standard Bank strategist Steven Barrow said in a note.
GOOD DEMAND
The underlying tension boosted demand for safe-haven German
debt at a sales of 3.3 billion euros of five-year bonds which
saw yields fall to a record low 0.79 percent.
Part of the demand for Bunds has also been driven by the
sheer amount of liquidity floating around after the ECB has
offered around a trillion euros in two tenders of ultra-cheap
three-year cash.
"For five-year bonds to underperform and yields to go higher
you need a restrictive monetary policy and that's not the case,"
ING rate strategist Alessandro Giansanti said.
Italian and Spanish 10-year bonds were volatile, with yields
reversing an early rise and the former down 13
bps, slipping back below 5.0 percent. Traders said volumes were
limited in the run-up to the Greek deadline.
"You don't want to imagine that there's been this talk of
(Greek restructuring) for so many months without some guarantee
it will get done, but it could happen that it doesn't and if
that's the case it's going to be pretty harsh," a trader said.
