* Bunds fall ahead of ECB, Greek debt swap
* Italian, Spanish yields fall on better risk tone
* ECB set to hold rates at 1 percent
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, March 8 German government bonds
fell on Thursday on optimism Greece would gain enough creditor
support to restructure its debt and avoid a messy default but
losses were contained with Athens' finances still seen as
unsustainble.
Trading was relatively light, however, before the deadline
for investors to say whether they will participate in the Greek
debt swap and a European Central Bank policy meeting which is
set to leave rates on hold at 1 percent.
Major banks and pension funds said on Wednesday they would
take up the Greek offer, making it increasingly likely the deal
would pass.
But while a deal may bring some short-term relief to
markets, their focus was already shifting: to Portugal, seen as
the next most likely to restructure its debt; to Spain, which
has relaxed its deficit targets; and to looming elections in
Greece and France, as well as persistent fears Greece may need
yet more help.
"It looks quite ambitious to see Bunds rising further but I
see no reason for a turnaround in the near future," said
Christoph Kind, head of asset allocation at Frankfurt Trust,
which manages assets worth 16 billion euros.
"If you look at fundamentals there are good reasons why
interest rates do not rise. Growth is weak, inflation is not
really picking up and monetary policy is extremely loose. So why
should yields rise?"
June Bund futures were 27 ticks lower at 138.29.
The March contract, which expires on Thursday marked
record highs on Wednesday of 140.52.
"Despite the rally in the periphery, Bunds still seem
incredibly well supported and the Greek deal being done is
really in the price already," a trader said.
"Bunds are really a liquidity play now rather than an
economic play."
Ten-year German yields were 2.5 basis points
higher at 1.81 percent but still close to the lower end of this
year's trading range.
"Any post-PSI relief rally in risk assets is likely to be
short-lived...not least owing to the possibly rapid realisation
that Greek debt is unsustainable even in the wake of this
restructuring, which we see as but the first attempt," Rabobank
rate strategists said in a note.
The ECB is expected to signal it has played its part in
fighting the euro zone crisis after pumping more than 1 trillion
euros into the banking system since the end of December, action
which has had the knock-on effect of lowering yields on bonds
issued by Italy and Spain, in particular.
Italian 10-year government bond yields were
down 14 bps at 4.81 percent, with the Spanish equivalent
6.5 bps lower at 5.05 percent.
Italian bonds have outperformed Spanish paper consistently
this month after Spain revised its 2012 budget deficit target to
5.8 percent of gross national product from 4.4 percent.
"The concerns about Spain's problems with respect to its
budget deficit are near term more pressing than the high
debt-to-GDP figure in Italy and we can still see further
outperformance of Italy versus Spain in the near term," said
Norbert Aul, rate strategist at RBC Capital Markets.
"However, a flat spread level should actually be a fair
representation of the credit for those two countries," he added,
noting that the impact of the ECB's liquidity provision had been
equally positive for both countries while any failure to carry
out reforms in either country would pose an equal risk to the
euro zone as a whole.
The trader said that many investors who track an index of
euro zone government bonds had moved from underweight positions
on Italian bonds but there were more reservations about Spain.
"We saw a big bit of reweighting of Italy a little while
back, but the markets which are still underweight, where there
not really a hurry to jump back in, are Spain and France, Spain
because of concerns over the regions and France with elections
coming up," he said.
(Additional reporting by Marius Zaharia; editing by Nigel
Stephenson, Ron Askew)