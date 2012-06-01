LONDON, June 1 German government bond yields hit
record lows across the curve on Friday, with two-year yields
turning negative for the first time, as concerns over Spain's
ability to prop up its banking sector drove demand for
safe-haven assets.
Traders said stops were broken in the futures market at
around 146.15, propelling prices higher, which in turn pulled
cash yields lower.
"Stops are going off, there is nothing to resist these
moves," a trader said.
"A policy response might stop it but there's no sign of
that."
German two-year yields fell to -0.001 percent,
while 10-year yields dipped as far as 1.164
percent.
Five- and thirty-year yields also set new lows
and Bund futures hit a record
high of 146.52, 49 ticks higher on the day.
(Reporting by Kirsten Donovan and Ana Nicolaci da Costa;
Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)