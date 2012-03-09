LONDON, March 9 German government bonds opened lower on Friday after Greece successfully closed a bond swap offer vital to avoid a chaotic default, but losses were expected to be limited due to the myriad of problems the euro zone faces ahead.

Greece said 85.8 percent of private creditors had accepted its offer and that the rate would reach 95.7 percent with the use of collective action clauses (CACs), legislation that forces investors who held out of the deal to take losses as well.

Bund futures opened 6 ticks lower at 138.28 as the demand for safe haven debt diminished, with further losses likely if U.S. non-farm payrolls data came in above expectations later in the session.

The risk of a low payrolls number kept many investors on the sidelines, though.

"Greece isn't out of the woods, this is not the silver bullet to end everything. We might get a risk asset rally but it's payrolls day so that's a risen for people not to get involved," one trader said.

A total of 172 billion euros had been tendered for the deal, which will force investors to take losses of as much as 74 percent on their holdings.

Greece said it intends to enforces the CACs, which is likely to trigger payment of debt insurance via credit default swaps.

CDS payments of up to a net $3.16 billion may not cause major shockwaves throughout the euro zone financial system, although some investors may be wary of counterparty risk. On the other hand, not paying the CDS may cast doubts over the effectiveness of the instrument.

That may leave investors who have used CDS to hedge their debt exposures feeling more vulnerable and may fuel selling pressure in government bond markets.

For now, though, investors will breathe a sigh of relief as the worst case scenario - an unruly default which was said to cause damages of over one trillion euros throughout the euro zone - was averted.

Despite its apparent success, the deal is unlikely to draw a line under Greece's debt problems.

Under the International Monetary Fund's assumptions, which many dub as optimistic, the swap will only reduce Greece's debt pile to 120.5 percent of its economic output by 2020. Moreover, the country has a track record of failing to meet its budget goals.

Some of the focus may switch to Portugal, which is seen as the next weakest link in the euro zone.

"Based on yesterday's reaction to hopes that the deal is going to go through Italy, Spain and Portugal had a reasonable day so they can push on again," the trader said.

"I'm sure their going to tighten in but if Bunds are going to sell off I'm not so sure." (Reporting by Marius Zaharia)