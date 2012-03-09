(Updates with quotes, prices)
* Greece averts immediate default, intends to use CACs
* Relief limited as poor economic outlook takes centre stage
* Portugal widely seen as next in line to restructure
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Marius Zaharia
LONDON, March 9 Greece's successful debt
restructuring brought some relief to riskier assets on Friday,
but poor euro zone growth prospects and fears Portugal may also
impose losses on creditors were likely to limit the fall in
yields on weaker sovereign bonds.
Greece averted the risk of an immediate uncontrolled
default, which some said could cause damage of more than a
trillion euros throughout the euro zone, after nearly all its
creditors agreed to take heavy losses on their debt holdings.
But the market's focus immediately shifted to recent data
showing an increased chance of recession across the bloc and the
risk of further debt restructurings in Greece and elsewhere.
Even after its bond swap, Greece carries massive debts with
no sign of economic growth to help pay off the burden.
The new Greek bonds which investors get when swapping their
current holdings were quoted in the grey, pre-issue market with
yields of 15-21 percent, reflecting a high risk of default, and
far above Portuguese levels around 11-14 percent.
"Clearly it buys time for Greece but I have to say I still
remain rather sceptical that it buys them a significant amount
of time because the underlying story of austerity piled on
austerity when there is no growth can only make the situation
worse immediately," said Sanjay Joshi, who manages $1 billion as
head of fixed income at London and Capital, adding he was long
Bund futures and U.S. Treasuries and flat peripherals .
Italian government bond yields fell in early trade
but by the settlement close investors had cashed in on the
debt's recent outperformance relative to Spain.
Ten-year Italian yields were up 3.4 bps at
4.84 percent, with debt prices underperforming their Spanish
equivalent. Spanish yields were down 7.7 bps on
the day at 5.01 percent.
But the fact that Spanish 10-year bonds yielded
more than Italian ones showed investors were still saw Spain as
riskier.
"Non-domestic real money has been selling BTPs to buy Spain,
which is profit taking. But we have always found buyers in the
domestic market (for Italian bonds)," said a trader. Italian
bonds needed to consolidate before that rally could resume, he
added.
IN THE FIRING LINE
Greece's economic prospects remain the worst in the euro
zone. Under International Monetary Fund assumptions, which many
view as optimistic, the swap will only reduce Greece's debt to
120.5 percent of its economic output by 2020.
Moreover, the country has a track record of failing to meet
its budget goals, and political risk is high before elections in
April or early May. All this is likely to keep prices on the new
Greek bonds very low.
"Our expectation was that the new bonds would trade
somewhere between the old Greece and Portugal. Our anecdotal
feedback from the client side shows there is not much (buying)
interest out there," Michael Leister, rate strategist at DZ Bank
said.
Some worry that Greece sets a precedent for fellow bailout
recipient Portugal to restructure its debt.
"Greece is the test bag," said Peter Allwright, head of
absolute rates and currency at RWC Partners, which manages
assets worth $4 billion. "The big risk is that Greece leaves the
euro and it works. Then you've got huge incentives for countries
like Portugal and Spain to follow suit."
Allwright had no exposure on Spain and was looking
to go short in Italian bonds when 10-year yields
dropped to 4.5-4.75 percent.
He still favoured core euro zone debt, especially German
five-year bonds. Five-year German yields were down 1 basis point
at 0.77 percent, while 10-year German bond yields
fell slightly to 1.79 percent.
David Schnautz, interest rate strategist at
Commerzbank, said Bunds were looking expensive and would drift
slightly higher from current yield levels to 2.00 to 2.20
percent over the coming weeks. After coming under pressure at
the open, German Bund futures settled up 14
ticks on the day at 138.48. European shares also rose.
The Bund briefly hit a session low of 138.14 after data
showed the U.S. economy created more jobs than expected in
February.
Portuguese yields were broadly lower but its debt is
expected to remain under selling pressure. ING rate strategist
Alessandro Giansanti said a restructuring probability of more
than 30 percent was already priced in.
"Portugal clearly will be the first country in the
firing line," Joshi added. "Spain would be the second one. What
you need for us to re-enter Spain is (that) the European
Commision is slightly more realistic in what they expect from
Spain. You cannot have further austerity with (such high)
unemployment staring you in the face."
