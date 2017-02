LONDON, March 12 German Bund futures hit fresh contract highs on Monday as concerns over global growth and risks of future debt restructurings in the euro zone offset the relief spurred by Greece's successful debt swap.

June Bund futures rose as high as 138.85, up 37 ticks on the day and 10-year yields hit their lowest since mid-January at 1.759 percent. (Reporting by London government bonds desk)