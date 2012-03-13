* Bunds slip on upbeat data expectations

* Not seen falling far as growth worries remain

* Netherlands, Italy sell debt

By Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, Mar 13 German government bonds fell on Tuesday, pulling futures away from contract highs, as markets bet data due from Germany and the United States will provide more evidence of economic recovery.

However, Bunds are unlikely to slip far with growth fears for much of the euro zone supporting the safe-haven paper and relief over Greece's debt restructuring proving short-lived as the country's public finances are still deemed unsustainable.

Germany's ZEW economic sentiment indicator, due at 1000 GMT, is forecast at 10.0 versus 5.4 last month, while U.S. February retail sales are also expected to show an increase. The Federal Reserve announces the results of its policy meeting at 1815 GMT.

"The economic data will play out over the next year and give us a good indication of what the central banks will have to do next, whether that's nothing or more intervention," said Gary Jenkins, director of Swordfish Research.

"Bunds may not see quite such an aggressive flight to quality as there has been but people will wait to see the whites of the eyes of any recovery before moving away from such assets in size."

June Bund futures fell 16 ticks to 138.71 after hitting a contract high of 139.06 on Monday. Ten-year cash yields were 1.5 basis points higher at 1.77 percent.

"We are at the top of the recent range and we might need some fresh triggers to break through but the danger today is that people will use the Fed as an excuse to stay on the sidelines," a trader said.

With Greece taking a back seat, at least temporarily, market attention has shifted to other peripheral countries. Euro zone finance ministers turned their fire on Spain on Monday and demanded it aim for a tougher 2012 deficit target. .

However, the new target of 5.3 percent of output demanded by the ministers, while tougher than Spain's revised aim of 5.8 percent, still allowed some wiggle room compared with the 4.4 percent shortfall it was meant to achieve initially.

Ten-year Spanish government bond yields were 2 bps lower at 5.04 percent. However, they have given back some of this year's gains and underperformed Italian debt of late on fears Spain, which is heading into recession, will not reach its targets.

"Sentiment seems to have turned a little more bearish on Spain," a second trader said. "The 5 percent level seems to be one where people are happy to come in and sell."

The Netherlands will sell up to 3.5 billion euros of three-year bonds with plentiful demand expected from investors seeking top-rated safe-haven assets.

"We expect a positive take-up from today's auction, despite the low levels of rates," ING rate strategist Alessandro Giansanti said.

"The triple-A rating of Netherlands will allow the country to issue debt at cheap levels due to the investor demand for diversification out of Germany in the euro zone area."

Italy will sell 12 billion euros of three- and 12-month Treasury bills.

Yields on Greece's new bonds, issued as part of its debt exchange, were mostly slightly lower on the day. (Editing by Nigl Stephenson)