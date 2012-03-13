* Bunds slip on upbeat data expectations

* But not seen falling far as growth worries remain

* Netherlands, Italy sell debt

By Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, March 13 German government bonds fell on Tuesday, pulling futures away from contract highs, as German economic sentiment rose sharply and with markets betting data from the United States will provide more evidence of economic recovery.

However, Bunds are unlikely to slip far with growth fears for much of the euro zone supporting the safe-haven paper and relief over Greece's debt restructuring proving short-lived as the country's public finances are still deemed unsustainable.

March's ZEW survey of German analyst and investor sentiment rose significantly more than expected, bolstering hopes Europe's largest economy is back on a stable footing.

"The economic data will play out over the next year and give us a good indication of what the central banks will have to do next, whether that's nothing or more intervention," said Gary Jenkins, director of Swordfish Research.

"Bunds may not see quite such an aggressive flight to quality as there has been but people will wait to see the whites of the eyes of any recovery before moving away from such assets in size."

U.S. February retail sales, due at 1230 GMT are also expected to rise. The Federal Reserve announces the results of its policy meeting at 1815 GMT.

June Bund futures fell 20 ticks to 138.67 after hitting a contract high of 139.06 on Monday. Ten-year cash yields were 2 basis points higher at 1.78 percent.

"Markets are quiet but I'm pretty convinced we're cooking the next leg of the crisis, otherwise it's hard to explain yields staying so low in Germany," a trader said.

With Greece taking a back seat, at least temporarily, market attention has shifted to other peripheral countries. Euro zone finance ministers turned their fire on Spain on Monday and demanded it aim for a tougher 2012 deficit target. .

However, the new target of 5.3 percent of output demanded by the ministers, while tougher than Spain's revised aim of 5.8 percent, still allowed some wiggle room compared with the 4.4 percent shortfall it was meant to achieve initially.

Ten-year Spanish government bond yields were 4 bps higher at 5.10 percent, also coming under pressure ahead of a bond sale on Thursday.

Spanish bonds have given back some of this year's gains and underperformed Italian debt of late on fears the country, which is heading into recession, will not reach its targets.

"Sentiment seems to have turned a little more bearish on Spain," a second trader said. "The 5 percent level seems to be one where people are happy to come in and sell."

The Netherlands sold 2.825 billion euros of three-year bonds , benefiting from demand for safe-haven assets and the cheap funding provided by the European Central Bank's recent three-year funding operations.

"The (ECB) liquidity has fuelled demand for all assets and Dutch paper offers a nice pick-up over German bonds," said Lynn Graham-Taylor, rate strategist at Rabobank.

Italy also sold 12 billion euros of three- and 12-month Treasury bills with yields on the longer-dated paper dropping over 80 basis points to 1.405 percent.

Yields on Greece's new bonds, issued as part of its debt exchange, rose across the curve. (Editing by Nigel Stephenson, Ron Askew)