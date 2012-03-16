* Bund yields resume rise towards 2 pct

* U.S. data could push yields higher in the near term

* Euro zone hurdles to keep Bund yields subdued

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, March 16 German 10-year government bond yields resumed their attack on the psychologically important 2 percent level on Friday, which could break if U.S. data persuades investors the economic recovery is gathering steam.

But even if they top 2 percent, the upper end of this year's trading range, Bund yields may struggle to rise much further. The euro zone's economic outlook looks more fragile compared with the United States and the bloc faces a series of political risks and debt problems.

Spain's poor fiscal performance remains a concern, bets that Portugal may have to restructure its debt are on the rise, and upcoming elections in Greece and France may delay the implementation of reforms to reduce debt and spur growth.

The benchmark 10-year German yield was last 1.7 basis points higher at 1.988 percent, some 35 bps lower than the U.S. T-note yield, the widest spread in more than a year.

"It could go over 2 percent, but I don't think we will see similar type of yields that we see in the U.S," said Brian Barry, fixed income analyst at Investec.

"The Spanish 10-year yield has gone over 5 percent, there's more concern there so ...until we get a better idea whether the trend in Spanish yields will continue or not investors are quite happy to remain in Bunds."

Bund futures were 16 ticks lower at 136.32. Futurestechs technical analyst Clive Lambert recommended investors stay on the sidelines and wait for a break below this year's low of 135.22 before turning more bearish on Bunds.

Commerzbank strategists recommended tactical short positions in Bunds, as U.S. inflation data may come in higher than expected due to rising fuel prices and higher consumer confidence. Other U.S. data due later includes industrial output and the University of Michigan sentiment indicator.

"There is a chance of an upside surprise to the confidence view and that may have the scope to trigger a break above (2 percent), even more so given that this is taking place on a Friday afternoon with a thinned out volume," said Marius Daheim, senior fixed income analyst at Bayerische Landesbank.

"(But) we've seen a lot of good news, in particular the largely successful debt swap in Greece, and I find it a little bit difficult to see how much better the newsflow can get," he said, adding that the risk of fiscal slippages should keep Bund yields subdued.

OUTPERFORMING T-NOTES

Commerzbank looks for Bund yields to establish a 2-2.2 percent range in coming weeks. That would still be clearly below their U.S. and UK counterparts, the other two major safe havens in the bond world, which Bunds were expected to outperform.

"Maybe there's room for a short-term correction but we still like Germany over the U.S. on a medium-term basis. Obviously data out of the U.S. have been better," one trader said.

Bayerische Landesbank's Daheim said the T-note/Bund yield spread could narrow to 20 or even 10 bps in the coming weeks, but he still expected Bund yields to remain lower than T-note yields in the longer run.

Other euro zone bonds were stable, with Spanish 10-year yields down a touch at 5.179 percent, more than 30 bps higher than their Italian equivalents. Spanish debt has clearly underperformed its peers after the government said last month it missed its 2011 budget goal by a wide margin. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia, editing by Nigel Stephenson)