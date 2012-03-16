* Break of 2 percent yield barrier may persist short-term

* Euro zone risks to see Bund selloff lag U.S. correction

* Underlying demand, high liquisity to support auctions

By William James and Marius Zaharia

LONDON, March 16 German bond yields burst above the 2 percent barrier on Friday, and could settle in a higher range over the coming weeks before long-term euro zone concerns return to push investors back towards safe-haven debt.

Improved faith in the U.S. economic recovery has triggered a selloff in U.S. Treasuries this week as investors ditch government bonds to seek out higher-yielding assets.

Bunds tracked the selloff in low-yielding bonds, but at a slower pace due to persistent high domestic risks that will keep euro zone investors more inclined to favour safe-havens.

Ten-year German yields rose over 10 basis points on the day to hit a three-month peak of 2.07 percent.

"This is clearly following the move in Treasuries, but it will be interesting to see whether this leads to a further reversal of the safe haven flows that have been built into the Bund," said Chris Scicluna, head of economic research at Daiwa Capital Markets in London.

"The move has gone beyond our expectations to date... but there are still fundamental structural problems in the euro area that have to be resolved."

Spain's poor fiscal performance remains a concern, bets that Portugal may have to restructure its debt are on the rise, and elections due in Greece and France may delay the implementation of reforms needed to reduce debt and spur growth.

"I think the second quarter will see 'risk off' coming back in play on the political situation in Europe, particularly elections in France and Greece and the referendum (on new fiscal rules in Europe) in Ireland," said Alan McQuaid, Bloxham Stockbrokers' chief economist

He said Bund yields may rise only another 20 basis points before returning to, or even falling back below 2 percent.

Commerzbank strategists recommended investors go short Bunds in the run-up to the data releases, looking for Bund yields to establish a 2 to 2.2 percent range in coming weeks.

Bund futures settled 102 ticks lower at 135.46, marking their biggest weekly percentage fall in more than a decade.

Futurestechs technical analyst Clive Lambert recommended investors stay on the sidelines and wait for a break below this year's low of 135.22 before turning more bearish on Bunds.

Despite the difficult backdrop for core German paper, an abundance of liquidity at the short end of the curve was expected to ensure solid demand from investors at Germany's two-year Schatz sale next week.

Similarly, Investec fixed income analyst Brian Barry said buying interest in Bunds will remain high as long as Spanish bonds remain under pressure.

Spanish debt has clearly underperformed its peers after the government said last month it missed its 2011 budget goal by a wide margin.

Ten-year yields were stable at 5.20 percent, some 33 bps over their Italian equivalents which were slightly lower at 4.87 percent. (Graphics by Scott Barber; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)