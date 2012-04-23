* French vote, Dutch political problems add to crisis nerves
* Dutch/German 10-year yield spread widest in three years
* German 10-year yields hit record low
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, April 23 Dutch and peripheral euro zone
bonds sold off on Monday, driving Spanish yields back above 6
percent, as a political crisis in the Netherlands stoked
investor fears euro zone commitments to contain the debt crisis
were under threat.
The premium investors demand to hold Dutch bonds
rather than German benchmarks surged to its
highest in three years after the Dutch government failed to
agree budget cuts, making an early election almost inevitable.
Two broadcasters said the government would resign on Monday.
Data showing the euro zone's private sector shrank faster
than expected in April piled pressure on the
region's fragile debt, pushing German Bund yields to record lows
and benchmark U.S. yields to seven-week lows as investors sought
safety in highly liquid low-risk bonds.
Traders and strategists saw little respite for non-German
debt in coming days with investors worried Socialist Francois
Hollande - who won the first round of France's presidential poll
on Sunday - might loosen his country's commitment to austerity.
"Until we see a new coalition cobbled together in Holland
and signs they are going to take action to cut the budget
deficit over the medium-term investors are going to be nervous
over Dutch bonds," RIA Capital Markets strategist Nick
Stamenkovic said.
"PMI surveys are also highlighting the fragility of the
euroland economy and on top of that there's underlying
nervousness of Spain's fiscal position going into Spain's bill
auction tomorrow and the Italian auction later in the week."
Dutch 10-year yields were up 8 bps at 2.395 percent, pushing
their spread over Bunds to 73 bps , the
widest since April 2009, according to Reuters data.
The cost of insuring against a Dutch default jumped to its
highest since mid-December, with some in the market concerned
the country could lose its triple-A credit rating if it fails to
meet budget targets.
CRACKS AT THE CORE
Spain, which has been at the forefront of the latest
flare-up in the debt crisis as it struggles to stabilise its
fiscal position in the face of recession, saw its 10-year yields
top 6 percent for the second session running.
A sustained break of that level could see borrowing costs
accelerate to unaffordable levels which drove Greece, Ireland
and Portugal to seek international bailouts.
Italian 10-year yields were up 6 bps at 5.74 percent
and were expected to remain high in a difficult
environment for its debt auctions this week.
French bonds underperformed German benchmarks, widening
their 10-year yield spread 11 bps to 156 bps before retreating
to around 152. Stamenkovic said the spread could expand to 180
bps before France's May 6 presidential runoff, which Hollande is
tipped to win.
The uncertainty in the Netherlands, a leading proponent of
budget discipline in the euro zone, prompted Rabobank
strategists to switch out of 10-year Dutch bond leg of their buy
Dutch sell French debt trade into July 2022 Bunds.
They entered the new trade at a yield spread of 129.5 bps
over Bunds.
"Our decision to switch to this new trade is principally
informed by our expectation that crisis tensions are set to
continue to build in the coming weeks," they said in a note.
The June Bund future was last 57 ticks up at
140.95, having risen as high as 141.00 earlier. Cash German
10-year yields were 3.6 bps lower at 1.588
percent, off a low of 1.585 percent.
