* Dutch yields fall after 2 bln euro debt sale

* "Risk on" sentiment weighs on Bunds, for now

* German 32-year bond auction on Wednesday in focus

* Spain and Italy see borrowing costs rise

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, April 24 Yields on Dutch bonds eased on Tuesday as the Netherlands sold new debt without a hitch despite the collapse of its government, taking the shine of safe-haven German debt, while heavily indebted euro zone governments also saw their yields fall.

Well-received Spanish and Italian debt sales and an improvement in investor demand for riskier assets also helped to stabilise the market. But traders and strategists said the auctions were unlikely to calm nerves for long with the sovereign debt crisis intensifying and borrowing costs rising.

The Netherlands raised 2 billion euros through the sale of two- and 25-year bonds, around the middle of the target range. Borrowing costs rose but were broadly in line with market rates.

"The Netherlands is benefiting from wider risk-on... Yesterday's reaction was a bit exaggerated especially in stocks and they are rebounding, which leads to a selloff in core which benefits Spanish and Italian bonds," said Lloyds strategist Achilleas Georgopoulos.

"But pressure will continue because the market expects them to vote on the budget cuts, then they'll go to elections... Until we have commitment from all the parties on this plan there will be widening pressure on the spreads."

Dutch two-year bond yields were 16 basis points lower on the day at 0.36 percent, with 10-year yields 9 bps lower at 2.34 percent.

That reversed much of Monday's rise, which drove the 10-year yield spread over German Bunds to its widest in three years around 87 bps on worries not only about a country previously seen as a solid investment, but also about eroding support for euro zone measures to contain the debt crisis.

The spread was 15 bps tighter on the day at 72 bps.

"There's a bit of a relief rally after yesterday's blood bath," a trader said. "We're seeing some good flows in euro govvies, some buying interest in the new long Dutch paper with some switching out of German 30-year paper ahead of tomorrow's sale there."

Germany set a record low 2.5 percent coupon on a new 30-year bond of which it aims to sell 3 billion euros on Wednesday. Some strategists said the relatively small amount being offered and the rumbling crisis could support safe-haven demand despite the low return.

The 30-year Bund yielded 2.4 percent in the secondary market, up five bps on the day, with traders expected to push for cheaper prices before the sale.

"We saw already some concessions...on the steepening 10/30-year which is, however, not a clear cut concession trade but also reflects market stress," said RBC Capital Markets strategist Norbert Aul.

"Further concession building also in outright terms will very likely continue going into the auction."

SHRINKING AAA CREDITS?

German Bund prices fell after rallying sharply on Monday but a further fall in yields was likely given the growing pressure on the euro zone periphery and the potential for the pool of liquid triple-A rated debt to shrink if the Dutch political crisis drags on.

June Bund futures shed 67 ticks to settle at 140.62 after hitting record highs of 141.37 on Monday. ING technical analyst Roelof-Jan van Den Akker said the potential for further falls was very limited.

Ten-year German yields rose six bps to 1.617 percent, not far from Monday's all-time low of 1.549 percent.

Spain, which has taken centre stage on concerns about its ability to meet budget targets as well as the health of its banks, sold three- and six-month treasury bills but saw borrowing costs almost double.

Italian borrowing costs also rose at an auction of zero-coupon and inflation-linked paper, and its bonds underperformed their Spanish counterparts before Italy sells medium- and long-term debt on Friday.

Spanish 10-year bond yields fell 16 bps to 5.87 percent - pulling back after a rise above the 6 percent level seen as a red line for debt-sustainability concerns - while the Italian equivalent fell six bps to 5.69 percent. (Editing by Nigel Stephenson)