LONDON, April 30 Yields on Spanish and Italian
government bonds eased on Monday with traders citing some
investors covering short positions in thin volumes.
Spanish 10-year yields were last 11 bps lower
at 5.79 percent, with the Italian equivalent down
10 bps at 5.55 percent.
"We're seeing a bit of a short-squeeze ... as equities have
improved a bit and credit markets have tightened as well," a
trader said.
"It looks like Italy is having a decent move, but volumes
are particularly low today," one trader said.
Shorter-dated Spanish bonds underperformed ahead of auctions
later this week.
