LONDON May 2 Italian 10-year bond yields fell
on Wednesday with appetite for risky assets in euro zone
financial markets slightly higher following better than expected
U.S. factory data the previous day.
Italian 10-year bond yields were 6 basis
points lower at 5.48 percent, pushing the spread over Bunds down
to 378 basis points.
Although there were some prices in peripheral euro zone
bonds on Tuesday, liquidity was poor with most markets closed
for the May Day holiday.
Traders said they had seen a "reasonable" amount of buying
on Monday and thought the trend was likely to continue.