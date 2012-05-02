LONDON May 2 German Bund futures extended gains to an all time high on Wednesday, with two-year German bond yields hitting a record low after weaker-than-expected U.S. private sector payrolls data.

U.S. private employers added 119,000 jobs in April, far fewer than the 177,000 jobs economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast the ADP National Employment Report would show.

German Bund futures were rose 61 ticks on the day to 141.70 from 141.56 after the data. German two- and five-year yields fell to record lows of 0.072 percent and 0.559 percent respectively. (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)