* Euro zone manufacturing slips further into decline

* Weak U.S. private jobs data spurs flight to quality

* Bund hits record high before Spanish sale, election weekend (Updates to settlement close, adds quotes)

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, May 2 German bond yields fell to record lows on Wednesday as a decline in euro zone manufacturing and weaker-than-expected U.S. private sector jobs data stoked concerns about a slowdown in global growth and drove investors into low-risk assets.

German Bund futures hit a record high of 141.83 and looked headed for uncharted territory with the European Central Bank expected to adopt a more cautious tone on the euro zone growth outlook at its policy meeting on Thursday. The ECB is expected to keep interest rates on hold at 1 percent.

Souring appetite for riskier assets could also make for a tough sale of Spanish and French bonds on Thursday, though some traders said higher Spanish yields after the country's ratings were cut last week could lure some domestic buyers.

Investors were rattled by a survey showing the euro zone's manufacturing sector shrank further last month as a downturn that started in the periphery appeared to take root among core members France and Germany.

The flight to quality accelerated after U.S. payrolls processor ADP said companies added 119,000 jobs in April, falling short of the expected 177,000 rise and the smallest monthly rise in seven months.

That has thrown a spotlight onto non-farm payrolls data due on Friday to see if it confirms concerns that the U.S. labour market is losing momentum.

Two- and five-year German bond yields hit all time lows of seven basis points and 0.549 percent respectively, while 10-year yields touched a record low of 1.599 percent, according to Reuters data.

"With increased concerns not only about euro land but also the U.S., investors are continuing to shift to the safety of core government bonds including Bunds," RIA Capital Markets strategist Nick Stamenkovic said.

"With the ECB meeting tomorrow and French and Spanish auctions as well, it's difficult to see this stopping any time soon until we see the payrolls on Friday."

Spanish 10-year bond yields rose 10 basis points to 5.87 percent, underperforming their Italian counterparts ahead of the country's widely anticipated bond auction.

The euro zone's fourth-largest economy, the current focus of the debt crisis, will sell up to 2.5 billion euros in three- and five-year bonds on Thursday. It is Spain's first auction since Standard & Poor's cuts its credit rating by two notches last week.

"Spanish fundamentals remain a concern, as does the lack of international engagement at recent auctions. However, in the near-term such factors should not necessarily preclude a relatively smooth auction tomorrow," Citi strategists said.

"The back-up in yields, cash flow dynamics and relatively small size per re-opening - in short dated sectors - are all supportive," they said in a note.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

ECB in graphics link.reuters.com/kah88r

Euro zone government funding progress (percent)

r.reuters.com/kyd97r

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Italian 10-year yields were up two bps at 5.56 percent , reversing an early fall after data showed the country' manufacturing sector shrank by more than expected in April.

Investors were also piling into safe-haven debt on uncertainty over the outcome of Greek and French elections over the weekend but some traders say Bunds are looking very expensive at current levels.

"Cash 10-year yields at 1.60 percent seem a little bit overdone, but there's no standing in the way of a runaway train at the moment," a trader said. (Graphics by Scott Barber; Editing by Hugh Lawson)