* Bunds pause after rally
* Market cautious ahead of Spanish auctions, ECB meeting
* Spain to sell up to 2.5 bln euros of bonds
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, May 3 German government bonds edged
lower on Thursday as investors drew breath after the recent
rally and avoided taking aggressive positions ahead of Spanish
bond auctions and a European Central Bank policy meeting.
Bund futures hit record highs and yields new lows on
Wednesday after data showed a decline in euro zone
manufacturing. And while a pause and consolidation after such a
move is quite normal, analysts and traders said German Bunds
could rise further supported by strong safe-haven demand.
The ECB is expected to keep interest rates on hold at 1
percent and sound a more cautious tone on the euro zone growth
outlook after recent weak economic data, particularly in the
periphery countries.
"It's a bit premature to expect any more policy measures ...
but there is still a risk of disappointment," said Nick
Stamenkovic, rate strategist at RIA Capital Markets.
"But with all the uncertainty not just about the euro zone
but also about the U.S. economy ahead of Friday's jobs data,
Bunds look like they'll be underpinned and new highs can't be
ruled out."
Ahead of the ECB meeting in Barcelona, Spain will test
market appetite for its debt for the first time since Standard &
Poor's surprised markets last week by cutting the country's
credit rating.
Borrowing costs are set to rise by more than a percentage
point at the sale of three- and five-year bonds due to deepening
concerns over Spain's ability to meet fiscal targets and the
health of its banking sector.
The relatively small target size of a maximum of 2.5 billion
euros and 16 billion euros of Spanish redemption and coupon
payments made on Monday will support the sale.
"There's no reason why it won't get done but there may not
be aggressive bidding so we may see long tails," a trader said,
referring to the difference between the average and the lowest
accepted bid.
Spanish five-year bonds yields were 3 basis
points higher ahead of the auction, underperforming their
Italian counterparts.
If Spain sells the full amount it will have completed over
half of its funding target for the year. However, Bank of Spain
data shows domestic banks are holding a growing proportion of
the country's bonds as international investors shun the country.
Analysts say, however, that domestic banks' firepower from
the ECB's three-year funding operation (LTRO) is dwindling.
"The effect of the three-year LTRO is losing steam and risks
for Spanish spreads are elevated in the weeks ahead," said ING
rate strategist Alessandro Giansanti.
June Bund futures were 19 ticks lower at 141.54
after rising as high as 141.54 the previous day.
"People are looking for slightly more dovish rhetoric from
the ECB given recent data," the trader said.
"But I can't imagine we'll see a big selloff if they
disappoint given all the other problems in the euro zone, it may
just provide a buying opportunity."
Ten-year bond yields were just under a basis
point higher at 1.624 percent.
France will also sell up to 7.5 billion euros of bonds with
the sale expected to go smoothly ahead of weekend elections.
President Nicolas Sarkozy is expected to become the first
president to lose a bid for re-election in more than 30 years,
according to the latest polls.
(Reporting by Kirsten Donovan)