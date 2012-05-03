LONDON May 2 Spanish bond yields fell after Spain sold the full targeted amount of paper at an auction on Thursday but Bunds briefly pared earlier losses with some of the details in the results disappointing the market.

Spanish 10-year yields were last flat at 5.87 percent after coming under pressure in morning trade but German Bund futures briefly pared early losses to stand flat on the day at 141.73. They were last 16 ticks lower at 141.57.

"The bid cover ratios look decent, as does the amount sold, but it is the prices of the auction relative to the secondary market which has disappointed the market a little," said Credit Agricole rate strategist Peter Chatwell. (Reporting by Kirsten Donovan)