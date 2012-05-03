LONDON May 2 Spanish bond yields fell after
Spain sold the full targeted amount of paper at an auction on
Thursday but Bunds briefly pared earlier losses with some of the
details in the results disappointing the market.
Spanish 10-year yields were last flat at 5.87
percent after coming under pressure in morning trade but German
Bund futures briefly pared early losses to stand flat
on the day at 141.73. They were last 16 ticks lower at 141.57.
"The bid cover ratios look decent, as does the amount sold,
but it is the prices of the auction relative to the secondary
market which has disappointed the market a little," said Credit
Agricole rate strategist Peter Chatwell.
(Reporting by Kirsten Donovan)