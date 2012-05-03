LONDON May 3 German Bund futures extended losses and Euribor interest futures fell on Thursday after ECB President Mario Draghi sounded more upbeat than expected on the outlook for the euro zone economy, dampening hopes of any further easing of policy.

Draghi said that the euro zone economy was likely to recover theis year but that the outlook was subject to downside risks .

June Bund futures were last 21 ticks lower on the day at 141.52. Euribor interest rate futures <0#FEI:> were up to 3.5 ticks lower across the 2013 and 2014 strip.

"He sounded generally bullish about the economic recovery," one trader said.

Another said that that would delay any cut in official interest rates.

The FTSEurofirst 300 trimmed earlier gains and was last up 0.2 percent on the day.

(Reporting by Kirsten Donovan, Marius Zaharia and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)