BRIEF-CVI Investments reports 5.5 pct passive stake in Sigma Labs
* CVI Investments Inc reports 5.5 percent passive stake in Sigma Labs Inc as of Feb 15 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2lh672f) Further company coverage:
LONDON May 3 German Bund futures trimmed losses after data showed the U.S. services sector grew at a slower pace than expected in April.
The Institute for Supply Management said its non-manufacturing purchasing managers' index fell to 53.5 in April, down from 56 in March and below expectations for a reading of 56.9.
German Bund futures were last eight ticks on the day at 141.65 compared with 141.54 just before the data. (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
* CVI Investments Inc reports 5.5 percent passive stake in Sigma Labs Inc as of Feb 15 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2lh672f) Further company coverage:
Feb 24 U.S. auto sales in February will increase less than 1 percent from a year earlier, even as consumer discounts remain at record levels, industry consultants J.D. Power and LMC Automotive said on Friday.
* CVI Investments Inc reports a 5.1 percent passive stake in Sino-Global Shipping America as of Feb 15, 2017 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: