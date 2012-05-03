LONDON May 3 German Bund futures trimmed losses after data showed the U.S. services sector grew at a slower pace than expected in April.

The Institute for Supply Management said its non-manufacturing purchasing managers' index fell to 53.5 in April, down from 56 in March and below expectations for a reading of 56.9.

German Bund futures were last eight ticks on the day at 141.65 compared with 141.54 just before the data. (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)