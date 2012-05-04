LONDON May 4 German Bund futures briefly hit new record highs, European stocks extended losses and the sterling fell versus the dollar on Friday after U.S. non-farm payrolls data came out weaker than expected.

Bund futures rose as high as 141.95, before pulling back to trade at 141.55, 15 ticks lower on the day. Sterling hit a session low against the dollar of $1.6154, from around $1.6171 before the data.

The FTSEurofirst 300 fell 0.5 percent to 1,039.20, with cyclical stocks such as basic resources and automotives emerging as the worst performers as they fell 2.6 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively.

Data showed U.S. non-farm payrolls rose 115,000, below the consensus forecast for a rise of 170,000 and down from March's upwardly revised increase of 154,000. (Reporting by London markets team)