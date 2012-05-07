LONDON May 7 German Bund futures hit record highs at the open on Monday as a crushing election setback for Greece's ruling parties revived concerns about the country's future in the euro zone.

In France, Socialist Francois Hollande won Sunday's presidential polls as expected. Markets are as yet uncertain about his agenda, and anxious to see how hard he will push to dilute a German-led European austerity drive and what growth-creation plans he might have.

By 0603 GMT, Bund futures rose to 142.40, a new high and 35 ticks up from the previous close. Cash 10-year German yields were 2 basis points lower at 1.56 percent, within a whisker of their record lows of 1.549 percent.

"While the French election outcome with Hollande voted as new president should have been widely anticipated, the political situation in Greece is highly uncertain," Commerzbank rate strategist Christoph Rieger said in a note.

"Politics in Europe will become more difficult after Sunday's elections. The situation in Greece should put markets in risk-off mode, for now."

Greece's PASOK and New Democracy parties - supporters of the country's bailout programme - looked set to capture well below 40 percent of the vote between them, making it tough to form a stable government.

A failure to implement the reforms agreed under Greece's agreement with the European Union and the International Monetary Fund could result in a full-blown default and some say it may force the country out of the bloc. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by John Stonestreet)