LONDON May 9 The German Bund future fell at the open on Wednesday as investors braced for a sale of five-year German bonds which many traders and analysts say will struggle given the low yields on offer.

The backdrop was increasingly favorable for holding safe-haven debt, given widespread uncertainty over Greece's political future and questions over whether French president-elect Francois Hollande will act on his election rhetoric and be able to combine austerity and growth when he takes over the helms of the euro zone's second largest economy.

But the increasingly low returns on German bonds could make the 5 billion euro auction of a new 5-year Bobl a difficult sell, with some even predicting it could be technically uncovered.

"I don't think it's going to be a big success because we are at a level where we don't see any buyers from the retail side. We only see traders trying to take five or ten ticks in the cash market" said Charles Berry, trader at Landesbank Baden-Wurttemberg. "My bid-cover ratio guess is something like 1.1, 1.2. I simply cannot imagine that people will run and rush into this auction."

The German Bund future was 10 ticks lower at 142.45, having touched a record high of 142.64 in the previous session. "I think we have gone so far that there must be a turnaround very soon. But there are more reasons to be long than to be short our market," Berry added.

In the secondary market, five-year German bonds yielded 0.54 percent compared with 0.76 percent for the equivalent U.S. Treasury note.

A failure by the two main pro-bailout parties to get a majority in government has put Greece in a political vacuum and also risks compromising its life-support bailout money.

Radical leftist Alexis Tsipras meets the leaders of Greece's mainstream parties on Wednesday to try to form a coalition government, but the effort is seen as doomed after he demanded they first agree to tear up the country's EU/IMF bailout deal. (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)