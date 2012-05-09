LONDON May 9 The German Bund future extended gains to a record high after a sale of five-year German debt went better than some market participants had expected.

Germany sold 4.032 billion euros of five-year debt, drawing less demand than in a previous auction but the average yield of 0.56 percent was above those in secondary markets.

The German Bund future hit an all-time high at 142.75, and last traded 14 ticks higher at 142.69.

"There were maybe a few nerves that it might be a bit soft given the outright level of yields but actually came above the market. So pretty good result in the circumstances," said one trader.

With the auction out of the way, the market was now able to benefit from negative sentiment towards peripheral debt. Fears Spanish banks would be forced to raise money to cover their property assets drove 10-year Spanish bonds yields through the important 6 percent level earlier.

"(There are) Spanish banking fears, Greek political fears and (we are seeing) contagion from that," the trader said. (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)