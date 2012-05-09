BRIEF-Harvest Operations successfully refinanced $1 bln
* Successfully refinanced $1.0 billion through closing of a new term loan and restructuring of an existing credit facility
LONDON May 9 The benchmark German 10-year government bond yield fell below 1.5 percent for the first time on Wednesday as investors fretting over the political impasse debt-laden Greece was facing favoured assets perceived as safe havens.
The 10-year yield has fallen as low as 1.498 percent, while Bund futures hit record highs of 143.03.
Concerns over Spain's troubled banks also increased tensions. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017