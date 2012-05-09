LONDON May 9 The benchmark German 10-year government bond yield fell below 1.5 percent for the first time on Wednesday as investors fretting over the political impasse debt-laden Greece was facing favoured assets perceived as safe havens.

The 10-year yield has fallen as low as 1.498 percent, while Bund futures hit record highs of 143.03.

Concerns over Spain's troubled banks also increased tensions. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)