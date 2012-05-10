* Bunds pull back from highs as Greece gets fresh rescue
cash
* Attempts to form a coalition keep investors on their toes
* Spanish yields fall; Government takes over Bankia
By Marius Zaharia and Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, May 10 Spanish government bond yields
fell and German debt prices pulled away from their record highs
on Thursday when investors took comfort from Athens receiving
part-payment of a rescue fund instalment, but the mood remained
shaky.
Markets were closely watching efforts to form a coalition
after Greeks elected mainly anti-austerity politicians over the
weekend, raising the risk of a split from the euro zone.
Greek leftist leader Alexis Tsipras gave up his attempt to
form a new government on Wednesday leaving Socialist leader
Evangelos Venizelos to make a last-ditch attempt to form a
coalition.
At some points in the session rumours were rife that he was
close to convincing some parties to join a coalition. Venizelos
said a first meeting with the Democratic Left party - which
opposes the bailout - was a good omen. However, uncertainty
remained high.
"If he manages to put together a coalition which will
support the agreement with the EU, that will be a positive
surprise and this is why we've seen the spreads tightening
today," UBS strategist Gianluca Ziglio said.
"But even if we get a new coalition, we need to see ... if
there will be a re-negotiation of the agreement, whether the
austerity that's been asked from the country can be sold to the
population. There are still lots of question marks and the
situation is very fragile."
That made it too early to tell whether the sharp rising
trend in Bunds to successive record highs could reverse or not,
he said. Bund futures were last 20 ticks lower on the
day at 142.60, having hit record highs of 143.03 on Wednesday.
Sentiment in Europe was also fragile. Greece received a 4.2
billion euros payment from the region's bailout fund on Thursday
to enable it to meet short-term bond redemptions. But a further
1 billion euros was withheld..
Highlighting the gravity of the political deadlock in
Athens, a Reuters poll of 64 economists showed only a slim
majority thought Greece will still be in the euro zone by the
end of next year.
In Spain, benchmark 10-year yields dipped
below the psychologically important 6 percent again.
But demand has increased from investors to borrow Spanish
bonds and sell them, in anticipation of being able to buy them
back later at a lower price. The cost of borrowing Spanish debt
has doubled in the past three months, data from research firm
Data Explorers showed.
Italian 10-year yields were down 10 basis
points on the day at 5.68 percent.
THE BANKS OR THE BUDGET
The Spanish government took over the country's
fourth-largest lender Bankia on Wednesday, with more measures to
strengthen ailing banks exposed to bad real estate loans
expected on Friday.
Markets have been worried about the health of Spanish banks
and moves to shore them up are cautiously seen as positive. But
another concern involved public finances, which could
deteriorate as Spain tries to fix its banking problems.
"If the Spanish banks that have been the big buyers have to
provide against their real estate loans ... that could be money
that would have made its way into bonds so even (shorter-dated
paper), which has been solid, may not be able to count on that
support," a trader said.
Rabobank and RBS credit analysts estimate Spanish banks
could need as much as 100 billion euros of extra capital.
"This will result in the finances of the state being
stretched to the point that this capital will be required to
come from EU bailout funds," Rabobank strategists said.
As those worries lingered in the market, traders said room
for German 10-year yields to rise from the record
lows below 1.5 percent hit this week was limited.
"Because Bunds are so stretched, we're going to see people
taking profits at times and then looking to buy the dips," a
second trader said.
"The trend is still for lower yields while we're below 1.64
percent in Germany and all dips are being bought into."
(Editing by Ruth Pitchford)