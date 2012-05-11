* Growing doubts that Greece can break political deadlock

* Spanish 10-year yields above 6 percent

* Traders digesting Spain's banking reforms. (Adds fresh quotes, graphics, updates prices)

By Marius Zaharia and Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, May 11 German Bund futures hit new record highs on Friday as investors worried about Greece's political crisis, the cost of Spain's banking reforms and JPMorgan's unveiling of a huge trading loss.

With no signs that the deadlock in Athens will end any time soon, and with tricky Spanish and Italian debt sales on the horizon, German bonds are likely to remain the debt asset of choice in the coming week.

If politicians in Greece fail to form a coalition, a new election is likely. Polls show radical leftist Alexis Tsipras would emerge victorious, and his anti-bailout stance has raised concerns that Greece will default and eventually be forced to leave the euro zone.

"The Greek situation is not going to be solved in the near term," Investec fixed income analyst Elisabeth Afseth said. "An exit is looking increasingly likely.

"If you're worried about a split in the euro you want to stay in what's likely to be the new currency that rallies the most and ... Germany is the best place to be in the euro zone."

Bund futures have risen as high as 143.09, before pulling back in choppy trade to stand 11 ticks higher on the day at 142.72. Ten-year yields were 1.8 basis points down at 1.52 percent.

Risk aversion picked up after JPMorgan, the biggest U.S. bank by assets, shocked investors with a trading loss of at least $2 billion from a failed hedging strategy. .

Traders noted selling interest picking up when Bund yields fell below 1.5 percent, suggesting the level may hold for a while as markets await more clarity over what turn the euro zone will take in the coming days.

"We have tested 1.50 (percent) three times and it bounced back. It is a completely overbought market and there's a broad view of a correction coming," one trader said.

"I'm pretty sure some will buy the dip here but we can't find any more excuses to buy the Bund below 1.50 in yields."

ABOVE 6 PERCENT

Spanish 10-year government bond yields moved only slightly higher but remained above 6 percent, with investors fretting over the cost of Spain's plans to shore up its banking sector.

Although not unsustainable in itself, the level is closely watched by financial markets. In the cases of Ireland and Portugal, yields accelerated towards unaffordable levels once 6 percent was breached.

Spanish yields have been flirting with 6 percent for the past month, but failed to make a sustained break above it - "a sign that domestic banks were willing to protect it for now," a second trader said.

Domestic buyers are pivotal to keeping Spanish and Italian borrowing costs affordable. With extra pressure on Spanish banks to make provisions for their bad loans, however, doubts are growing they will support the sovereign for much longer.

"There is serious deleveraging going on across the whole economy. It is a very tricky situation they are in," Investec's Afseth said.

Italian 10-year yields slipped to 5.67 percent after healthy demand for ultra-short debt drove its borrowing costs down at a treasury bill auction.

Traders and strategists still saw little impetus for further falls in Italian yields before bond auctions next week.

"We're keeping long positioning on benchmarks ... and being rather short on peripherals. The bid for safety makes sense at the moment," BNP Paribas rate strategist Patrick Jacq said. (Graphic by Vincent Flasseur and Marius Zaharia)