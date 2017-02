LONDON May 14 German Bund futures extended gains to set a new record high on Monday as Greece's failure to form a new government fueled worries about a fresh blowout in the euro zone debt crisis, spurring demand for safe havens.

The June Bund future rose as much as 40 ticks to 143.17 before retreating slightly to last trade at 143.11.

(Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)