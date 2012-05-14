* Spanish yields rise to 6.30 pct, nearing danger levels
* Italian, Spanish borrowing costs rise at debt auctions
* Output in euro zone falls as region heads for recession
* German yields hit record lows as investors seek safety
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, May 14 Spanish and Italian bond yields
and default insurance costs surged on Monday as investors
worried about a potential Greek exit from the euro zone and
Spain's ailing banks dumped riskier assets, propelling
safe-haven German yields to record lows.
The euro fell near four-month lows and global equities
slumped after a major Greek leftist party refused to join a
unity government, taking Athens closer to the brink of
bankruptcy and a possible exit from the euro bloc.
German Bund futures rose as much as 92 ticks on the
day to an all time high of 143.69 while Germany 10-year yields
plumbed a record low of 1.434 percent. With capital preservation
paramount in investors' minds, German yields look set to push to
uncharted territory in coming days.
Greece's political impasse, the bad debts plaguing Spanish
banks and further signs of the euro zone heading into recession
all heightened investor fears that the region is lurching deeper
into crisis, hiking Spanish and Italian borrowing costs at debt
auctions.
The cost of insuring against a Spanish default hit a record
high while Spanish 10-year yields jumped 30 basis points to 6.33
percent, kicking its benchmark premium over German debt to
euro-era highs.
Beyond 6 percent, Spain's borrowing costs could accelerate
towards unaffordable levels as happened in Ireland and Portugal,
raising expectations that the European Central Bank will revive
its bond buying programme.
"There's a real risk for the market that at some point
Greece will have to leave the euro if they don't find political
cohesion ... This will add to the contagion in the market and
the countries that will suffer more are Spain and Italy," ING
strategist Alessandro Giansanti said.
"If Spanish yields go above 6.5 percent the ECB will have to
calm the market to try and cap the level of yields because we
don't want to go into a situation where Spain's yields are
sky-rocketing to 7 percent."
Spain and Italy remain at the forefront of the crisis and
bond auctions this week are straining investor nerves.
Investors worry that sovereign debt demand from Spanish
banks which has helped the country meet almost half its 2012
funding needs could be torpedoed as the sector comes under
pressure to clean up toxic real estate loans.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Euro zone government funding progress (percent)
r.reuters.com/kyd97r
Euro zone government funding progress
r.reuters.com/myd97r
Spanish and Italian government bondholders
link.reuters.com/kux87s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Spain sold 2.9 billion euros of 12- and 18-month bills, with
the one-year yields rising to 2.985 percent, almost a percentage
point above 30-year German yields in the secondary market.
It faces a tougher test on Thursday when it may need to drum
up more domestic support to sell 3- and 4-year bonds as its
fiscal and bank problems deter foreign buyers.
CONTAGION
Italy, whose yields rose 22 bps to 5.90 percent, paid its
highest three-year borrowing costs since January at a sale of
bonds earlier.
While the Treasury issued at the top of a planned range of
3.50-5.25 billion euros for the four maturities auctioned, its
high debt pile makes it vulnerable to contagion from Spain.
"The auction is OK but I still think things are going to get
worse rather than better in the short term," said Alan McQuaid,
chief economist at Bloxham Stockbrokers in Dublin.
"Given the overall backdrop, they'll be happy with it but
the overall trend is of higher rather than lower yields."
German bond yields were at record lows across the curve,
with 30-year bond yields falling at a faster pace than two-year
yields, as investors looked further up the curve for some return
on their capital as short term yields near zero.
Adding to safe-haven demand, German Chancellor Angela
Merkel's conservatives suffered a crushing defeat on Sunday in
an election in Germany's most populous state. This could
embolden the opposition to step up attacks on her European
austerity policies.
