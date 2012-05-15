* Bund yields inch up after GDP data, Greek repayment pledge

* New highs likely as Greeks scramble for government

* Spanish, Italian bonds pause after sell-off

By Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, May 15 German Bund yields lifted off record lows on Tuesday after the euro zone narrowly avoided recession in the first quarter of 2012 but the move was expected to be short-lived with political stalemate in Greece supporting safe-haven debt.

Greek party leaders were due to convene at 1100 GMT but said there was little hope President Karolos Papoulias's proposal to form a technocrat government would end the deadlock .

With Greece facing the prospect of new elections and the growing possibility of a euro zone exit, benchmark 10-year Bund yields did not stray far from Monday's record lows.

Although the euro zone just avoided recession - gross domestic product stagnated in the first quarter - the region's debt crisis weighed on the French and Italian economies and German analyst and investor sentiment, reflected in the ZEW survey, fell sharply in May .

"The overwhelming feeling is wait and see. All our indicators of market liquidity are very quiet and we haven't seen any significant enquiries," one trader said.

"The GDP is obviously giving a little support but it's a backward looking number. The ZEW may be a better indicator and there we see Greek worries hitting sentiment."

In a further fillip to financial markets, a government official said Greece will repay a 430 million euro maturing bond - which was not included in its recent debt restructuring - on Tuesday.

"The most important thing is whether they end up defaulting on 150 billion euros rather than 430 million," said Gary Jenkins, director at Swordfish Research.

"If they were to disorderly default then the ECB, EU and the IMF lose a huge amount of money which makes it very difficult for the IMF to come in and increase their backup bailout facilities for the likes of Spain and for politicians to persuade their voters there should be more of a fiscal union."

June Bund futures were 44 ticks lower at 142.96, having set new highs of 143.69 the previous day, with 10-year yields 4 basis points higher at 1.497 percent, just above all time lows of 1.434 percent.

"A lot of negative news has been taken on board so any small positive can see a bit of a sell off," a trader said. "But technically we're still very much in a bullish run. We've seen shorts being cleared out and now we need some fresh bad news to move higher now."

"There's been a bit of buying of quality non-euro zone paper such as gilts and Swedish bonds but some accounts have to stay invested in the euro zone and that's why Bunds are perpetually bid."

Markets have already begun to price in the risk of a break-up of the euro zone with fears that chaos in Greece will drag down larger countries such as Spain and Italy.

After sharp rises in Italian and Spanish bond yields on Monday, market participants were keeping a close watch for any signs of the European Central Bank resuming its bond buying programme should the paper come under further pressure.

Yields on the two countries' 10-year benchmark bonds were, however, only 3 to 4 four bps higher on Tuesday at 5.90 percent for Italy and 6.297 percent for Spain .

The latter will test market appetite for its cheapened paper on Thursday at a 2.5 billion euro sale of shorter-dated bonds, relying heavily on demand from domestic banks with international investors reducing their holdings steadily this year.

"It's about as good as it gets from the point of view of hoping the domestic bid resurfaces," said Commerzbank strategist David Schnautz. "It's rather a tiny amount and the maturities have proven over recent quarters to be an easy sell section of the curve." (Editing by Nigel Stephenson)