LONDON May 15 German government bonds rose
sharply and Italian 10-year yields hit 6 percent on Tuesday as
Greece said it will hold new elections after politicians failed
to agree on a government..
June Bund futures were last 11 ticks higher at
143.51, having earlier hit a session low of 142.89. Ten-year
cash yields were slightly lower at 1.45 percent.
Spanish and Italian bond yields rose further. The Italian
10-year yield was last 13 basis points higher on
the day at 6.0 percent, with the Spanish equivalent
up 11 basis points at 6.36 percent.
