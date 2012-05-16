LONDON May 16 German government bonds rose on Wednesday, and could retest recent highs once the morning's supply is out of the way, after Greece said it would hold new elections, raising concerns the country could ultimately leave the euro.

Greek political leaders will meet on Wednesday to form a caretaker government to lead the country into its second election, likely in mid-June, after the failure of last-ditch negotiations to form a technocrat government.

"The market is still underestimating the impact of Greece leaving the euro and things do feel very fragile," a trader said.

The risk is that parties opposed to euro zone bailout conditions will gain seats leaving the country's future in the euro zone in doubt.

While a Greek exit may be manageable, a much bigger problem could be caused by contagion spreading to the larger economies of Spain and Italy, which are also implementing unpopular austerity measures.

June Bund futures were 14 ticks higher at 143.59, just a few ticks below Monday's 143.69 record, with 10-year yields down 2 basis points at 1.446 percent, again just shy of their 1.434 percent lows.

Demand for lower-risk paper will be tested with 5.0 billion euro sale of 10-year Bunds although the ultra-low yields may deter some investors from getting involved in the primary markets. When the July 2022 bond was launched last month, the auction failed to draw enough bids to cover the amount on offer.

France will also sell up to 8.0 billion euros of shorter-dated paper as well as up to 1.2 billion euro inflation-linked bonds. (Reporting by Kirsten Donovan)