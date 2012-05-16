* Bunds test highs on Greek uncertainty

By Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, May 16 German government bond futures tested record highs on Wednesday and Spanish and Italian yields rose after Greece said it would hold new elections, heightening fears it could ultimately leave the euro and boosting demand for safe, liquid assets.

Greek political leaders will meet on Wednesday to form a caretaker government to lead the country into a second election likely to be held in mid-June, after the failure of last-ditch negotiations to form a government of technocrats.

"The market is still underestimating the impact of Greece leaving the euro and things do feel very fragile," a bond trader said.

Markets were nonetheless firmly in "risk-off" mode with European shares falling sharply and the euro extending losses to a four-month low against the dollar.

The risk is that Greek parties opposed to euro zone bailout conditions will gain seats, leaving the country's future as a member of the single currency in doubt.

While a Greek exit might be manageable in isolation, a much bigger problem could be caused if contagion spreads to the larger economies of Spain and Italy - which are also implementing unpopular austerity measures - and raises the need for euro zone or European Central Bank support.

"Greece is manageable but if they set the precedent of leaving, or even defaulting and staying in the euro zone, then it raises the question of who is next," said DZ Bank rate strategist Michael Leister. "The market is already taking the second and third step beyond that and looking at the indirect costs."

Spanish 10-year government bond yields rose 14 basis points to 6.51 percent, their highest since late November, while the Italian equivalent hit its highest level since the end of January, up 8 bps at 6.11 percent.

A sustained rise above 6 percent could push borrowing costs to levels that are unaffordable in the longer-term, as happened to Ireland and Portugal, both of which were forced out of bond markets and into taking bailouts.

Irish 10-year yields were 14 basis points higher at 7.50 percent after rising over 30 basis points on Tuesday as investors fretted about "who's next?"

Wednesday offers some European investors the last chance to position ahead of Spanish bond auctions on Thursday when some markets are closed for the Ascension Day holiday. That should also be supportive for Bunds, traders and analysts said.

Although the sale is expected to be supported by domestic banks due to the small size and short maturities, the holiday may weigh on market volumes and lead to volatile conditions.

Demand for lower-risk paper will be tested with a 5.0 billion euro sale of 10-year Bunds on Wednesday although the ultra-low yields may deter some investors from getting involved in the primary markets.

When the July 2022 bond was launched last month, the auction failed to draw enough bids to cover the amount on offer.

"After the bond's first auction was technically uncovered, we expect market expectations to be reasonably low to cope well with a likely to be 'just-covered' auction," Commerzbank strategists said in a note.

France will also sell up to 8.0 billion euros of shorter-dated paper as well as up to 1.2 billion euro inflation-linked bonds.

June Bund futures were 13 ticks higher at 143.58, having matched their 143.69 record. Ten-year yields were 2 bps lower at 1.446 percent, just shy of their 1.434 percent lows. (Reporting by Kirsten Donovan; Editing by Catherine Evans)