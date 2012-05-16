LONDON May 16 German Bund futures reversed early gains on Wednesday before a 5 billion euro 10-year bond sale, having earlier tested record highs.

June futures were last flat on the day at 143.45, having risen as high as 143.69.

Spanish and Italian yields reversed some of their early rise, also taking some of the shine off Bunds. Spanish 10-year yields were last 4 basis points higher at 6.41 percent, with the Italian equivalent up a similar amount at 6.07 percent. (Reporting by Kirsten Donovan, editing by Nigel Stephenson)