* Bunds test highs on Greek uncertainty before retreating

* Good demand for German, French bonds at auctions

* Buyers creep in for Italian, Spanish bonds

By Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, May 16 German government bond futures tested record highs on Wednesday after Greece said it would hold new elections, heightening fears it could ultimately leave the euro and boosting demand for safe, liquid assets.

That eased German and French debt auctions although Bunds reversed their early gains as the market digested more than 12 billion euros of high-quality bonds from the two countries.

Greek party leaders met to form a caretaker government until a second election likely to be held in mid-June, after talks to form a government of technocrats failed..

A party source said the new vote would be on June 17.

European shares fell and the euro hit a four-month low against the dollar but Spanish and Italian bonds reversed early falls as buyers picked up the cheapened paper.

"We've seen some buying at the wides this morning, looks like decent real money buying in Italy but more a case of fast money covering short positions in Spain," one trader said.

"Mostly the moves are to do with shifts in positioning. As a barometer of panic it's less bad than yesterday at least."

The risk is that Greek parties opposed to euro zone bailout conditions will gain seats in the repeat election, leaving the country's future in the currency bloc in doubt.

While a Greek exit might be manageable in isolation, a much bigger problem could be caused if contagion spreads to the larger economies of Spain and Italy - which are also implementing unpopular austerity measures - and raises the need for euro zone or European Central Bank support.

"Greece is manageable but if they set the precedent of leaving, or even defaulting and staying in the euro zone, then it raises the question of who is next," said DZ Bank rate strategist Michael Leister. "The market is already taking the second and third step beyond that and looking at the indirect costs."

Spanish 10-year government bond yields rose to their highest since late November, while the Italian equivalent hit their highest since the end of January before settling to stand modestly lower on the day at 6.32 percent and 5.99 percent respectively.

A sustained rise above 6 percent could push borrowing costs to unaffordable levels, as happened to Ireland and Portugal, before they were forced out of bond markets and into taking bailouts.

Irish 10-year yields were 26 basis points higher at 7.63 percent after rising over 30 bps on Tuesday as investors fretted about "who's next?"

Wednesday is some investors' last chance to position for Spanish bond auctions on Thursday when some markets are closed for a holiday.

Although the sale is expected to be supported by domestic banks due to the small size and short maturities, the holiday may reduce market volumes and lead to volatility.

Data released by the Bank of Italy this week showed foreigners continued to reduce their holdings of the country's sovereign bonds in January, tracking a trend seen in Spain.

Record low yields at Germany's 5.0 billion euro sale of 10-year Bunds did little to deter investors.

"It shows that there is very good demand for the paper below 1.50 percent in yield terms," said Credit Agricole rate strategist Peter Chatwell. "The fact the paper was well received should allow the rally to continue."

France sold 8.0 billion euros of shorter-dated paper, finding solid demand, and 1.2 billion euros of inflation-linked bonds.

"If you have to be invested in euros, relative to Germany this is a far more attractive proposition," said Marc Ostwald, rate strategist at Monument Securities in London.

June Bund futures were 22 ticks lower at 143.23, having matched their 143.69 record. Ten-year yields were up 1 basis point at 1.48 percent, just above their 1.434 percent lows hit on Monday. (Editing by Nigel Stephenson)