BRIEF-Jeff Lawson reports 13 pct passive stake in Twilio as on Dec 31 - SEC Filing
* Jeff Lawson reports 13 percent passive stake in Twilio Inc as on December 31, 2016 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2ld6TQG] Further company coverage:
LONDON May 16 German Bund futures briefly hit a session low, and cash yields rose, before a 5.0 billion euro 10-year debt auction but rebounded aftre the sale.
As markets built in a concession, June Bund futures hit a session low of 143.17 but were last 5 ticks lower at 143.40 with the auction results showing decent demand for the new paper.
Earlier the contract had tested its record high of 143.69.
Italian and Spanish 10-year bond yields reversed earlier losses to stand more or less flat on the day at 6.033 percent and 6.363 percent respectively .
(Reporting by Kirsten Donovan, editing by Nigel Stephenson)
WASHINGTON, Feb 13 The U.S. derivatives regulator on Monday took a procedural step to make it easier for swaps dealers to comply with a variation margin rule that becomes effective March 1.
* Hexcel prices $400 million of 3.95 pct senior notes due 2027