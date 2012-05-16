LONDON May 16 German Bund futures briefly hit a session low, and cash yields rose, before a 5.0 billion euro 10-year debt auction but rebounded aftre the sale.

As markets built in a concession, June Bund futures hit a session low of 143.17 but were last 5 ticks lower at 143.40 with the auction results showing decent demand for the new paper.

Earlier the contract had tested its record high of 143.69.

Italian and Spanish 10-year bond yields reversed earlier losses to stand more or less flat on the day at 6.033 percent and 6.363 percent respectively .

